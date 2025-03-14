Dust, wildfire risk returns; Texas House committee talks border security bills; SA celebrates St. Patrick's Day

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be windy and sunny today for a high near 89 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the region today. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for gusty winds and low humidity on Saturday.

Texas House committee discusses border security bills

The Texas House of Representatives subcommittee on state-federal relations held a public hearing on multiple proposed bills in relation to border security on Thursday.

House Bill 180 would grant the governor the authority to develop formal agreements with Mexican officials on border security.

House Bill 176 is meant to update a recent state law that allows for intelligence sharing between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement, sharing state resources to build border barriers, and the enforcement of federal immigration laws by state agencies.

Both bills were left pending.

Court ruling allows DACA deportation protections

A recent appeals court ruling that continues deportation protection for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) recipients goes into effect this week

"DACA recipients are still good, they have their DACA, they have work authorization, and then we’re obviously just playing by ear to see what the course of action will be based on what Judge Hanen decides," said Monse Montalvo, an organizer with the immigrant advocacy group, United We Dream.

Federal District Court Judge Andrew Hanen ruled DACA unlawful in 2023.

The Trump administration has not provided official guidance on the appeals court ruling.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick releases more priority bills

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has released his second round of 15 priority bills for the Texas Senate this legislative session.

The majority of the bills Patrick listed haven’t been filed yet, but assumptions can be made about a few of their proposed names.

Senate Bill 33 would likely ban local governments and any organization receiving taxpayer funds from subsidizing abortion-related travel costs.

Others touch on business tax relief, bail reform, and increasing teacher pay.

Temporary immigrant processing facilities across Texas close

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has officially closed down a temporary, soft-sided immigrant processing facility in Eagle Pass due to a drop in immigrant apprehensions.

Agents assigned to the facility, known as "Firefly," will now return to field operations.

CBP also plans to close soft-sided facilities in Donna and Laredo.

The agency said it now has the full capability to manage the detention of immigrants at its permanent facilities.

Yesterday, we officially closed our Soft Sided Processing Facility, known as "Firefly", in Eagle Pass, Texas. Apprehension numbers have decreased significantly and the facility is no longer necessary. Agents assigned there will be returned to the field and help secure our border. pic.twitter.com/ZpfO8A5pV6 — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Milton Moreno (@USBPChiefDRT) March 12, 2025

San Antonio celebrates St. Patrick's Day

The River Walk marks 55 years of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with not one river parade, but two.

The fist happens on the Museum Reach tomorrow from 2-3 p.m. The other happens downtown starting at 5:30 p.m.

The River Walk will also be dyed bright green with 25 gallons of eco-friendly dye.

Click here for more information on festivities this weekend.