Town hall report released amid Spurs arena talks; Texas bills target daylight saving; SA, Hill Country face wildfire risks

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny and windy with a high near 82 and winds gusts as strong as 20 mph.

400-page town hall report released amid Spurs arena talks

The report compiles public input gathered on what to do with the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum if the San Antonio Spurs move to a proposed downtown arena.

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert — who hosted the town halls earlier this year — has suggested the comments be considered as part of a master plan to keep the Frost Bank Center as a major revenue generator for the East Side.

Calvert says residents are demanding innovative plans and job-inducing industries that spur economic development in an area of San Antonio that has been historically denied the same level of shared economic prosperity as more affluent areas of the county.

Government/Politics Bexar County commissioner issues town hall report as San Antonio Spurs arena talks begin Tommy Calvert requested commissioners name him along with County Judge Peter Sakai as the county negotiators because he represents the arena area, but commissioners rejected his proposal. Sakai will serve as the county's sole negotiator.

Lawmakers introduce daylight saving bills

Several bills have been introduced in the Texas Legislature that would end the twice-a-year clock change.

A majority of these bills propose keeping daylight saving time year-round. This would require federal approval since states are only allowed to observe daylight saving time temporarily.

Another bill aims to adopt standard time in Texas, which the feds would allow.

A 2019 poll by the Associated Press and University of Chicago found that 40% of Americans preferred standard time and 31% preferred daylight saving time.

Texas again opts out of Summer EBT program

Texas is one of a dozen states that will not be participating in a federal program that helps families pay for groceries while school is out.

The Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer Program — or Summer EBT — provides eligible families with $120 per child to buy groceries.

Anti-hunger advocates estimated the program would have brought more than $400 million in benefits to Texas families.

Mayor Nirenberg calls for local support of fired federal workers

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is pushing for the city government to aid federal employees who have been affected by sweeping personnel cuts.

City Councilmembers Manny Pelaez and Adriana Rocha Garcia have already proposed a program to provide support to displaced federal employees in San Antonio.

Nirenberg says the city also remains committed to provide support for federal employees through the city's Ready to Work program.

The federal administration’s sweeping personnel cuts could be harmful to Military City, USA's workforce, including private local jobs that support our federal programs.



We remain committed to helping those affected find new opportunities and provide support through the Ready to… pic.twitter.com/JGFxVTIfRf — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) March 11, 2025

Fire watch issued in Texas Hill Country

Conditions ripe for wildfires have returned to the San Antonio area and Hill Country.

A fire weather watch has been issued for the Hill Country, Southern Edwards Plateau, and Rio Grande Plains for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Strong wind gusts, low humidity, and dry vegetation make conditions susceptible to wildfires if a fire is sparked.

Trader Joe's comes to Huebner Oaks

A new Trader Joe's location is opening in San Antonio.

The location is expected to be in the Huebner Oaks shopping center off I-10 West.

Construction is expected to begin in June and wrap up in the Fall.

The California-based grocery store has two other locations in the city — one off of Loop 1604 West in Stone Oak, the other at the Quarry.

KUT's Becky Fogel and The Texas Newsrooms' Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report.