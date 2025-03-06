Bexar County wildfire destroys six homes; Texas A&M sued over drag show ban; Texas benefits from automaker tariff delay

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 76 and wind gusts as strong as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy tonight, for a low near 58.

SpaceX: Following several delays this week, SpaceX says it could launch its eighth test flight of the massive Starship rocket from its South Texas site today.

Watch below:

Auto industry sees temporary tariff delay

President Trump has granted U.S. automakers a one-month exemption from the 25% tariffs he imposed on Canada and Mexico.

Border economics expert Tom Fullerton of the University of Texas at El Paso, said the tariff is especially devastating to the automotive industry because component parts cross the border several times before a car comes off the assembly line.

"A lot of those goods cross the border anywhere between four and eight times. Sometimes, you know, for isolated instances, up to 12 times," he said.

Fullerton says San Antonio is a key hub in the so-called Texas-Mexico Automotive Supercluster — a network of suppliers and manufacturers that stretches from North Texas to central Mexico.

SA Food Bank braces for rising food prices

Tariffs on Mexico could increase food prices by as much as 25%

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper voiced concerns that this could mean more people in need of food assistance.

"I think we'll see potentially more families, but we will be unable to to satisfy the demand, and I think we'll have to invoke some rationing strategies."

Cooper said the food bank — which feeds an estimated 105,000 families a month — has done all it can to lock in prices before the tariffs.

Bexar County provides updates on Duke Rd. fire

This week's wildfire near Duke Road in far south Bexar County impacted over 200 acres and an additional 44 acres in neighboring Atascosa County.

Six structures were deemed total losses.

Officials say the damage-cost estimates could take weeks to complete.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state's request for a fire assistance grant for this region.

Texas A&M sued over drag show ban

The federal lawsuit aims to block Texas A&M from enforcing a recent ban on drag performances on its campuses.

Attorneys say the policy — which would ban drag shows on A&M’s 11 public campuses, including one in San Antonio — is unconstitutional censorship.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a coalition of student groups at Texas A&M University-College Station. The group has organized an annual on-campus event called Draggieland since 2020.

SCOTUS weighs U.S.-Mexico gun lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court appears inclined to side with U.S. gun companies being sued by Mexico.

Mexico’s 2021 lawsuit accuses Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms of knowingly supplying weapons to dealers who sell to traffickers, aiding illegal gun trafficking.

The companies’ lawyer compared the case to holding Budweiser liable for drunk driving, a concern echoed by conservative justices.

The court is expected to issue a ruling by June.

The Texas Newsrooms' Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report.