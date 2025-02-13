Arboretum San Antonio asks council for $25 million; Apartment rent falls in SA; Bird flu found in New Braunfels vultures

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: San Antonio was hit with a cold front — a cloudy high of 47 today with wind gusts as strong as 25 miles an hour. It will stay cloudy tonight for a low near 38.

Arboretum San Antonio wants $25 million for tree park

San Antonio City Council received its first briefing Wednesday on a planned arboretum on the city’s South Side, just off Loop 410 and Southeast Military Dr.

The organization Arboretum San Antonio wants $25 million of the funding for the project to come from the city’s 2027 bond.

Former Mayor Henry Cisneros founded Arboretum San Antonio.

“It will be free to the public, just want to take that off the table, because that is our commitment.”

Apartment rent falls across San Antonio

The San Antonio apartment market is a little more affordable for renters than it was a year ago.

MRI Real Estate Software reports the combined average rental rate in San Antonio was nearly $1,200 in January — a drop of 1.7% percent over the past 12 months.

The market appears to be a little overbuilt at the moment with an occupancy rate of 86%.

Nearly 15,000 units have recently opened across the city, but only about half of those have been absorbed by the market.

SA Charter school to close at the end of the academic year

San Antonio charter school, The Gathering Place, announced Wednesday night it will close at the end of this academic school year.

The Texas Education Agency had previously denied the school's renewal application. TEA requires charter schools to apply for a new charter after their first five years.

The board of directors decided not to appeal TEA's ruling, citing significant financial challenges and a decline in student enrollment.

The Gathering Place says it will provide assistance to students, parents, and teachers to ease the transition.

Children at Risk unveils 2023-24 public school rankings

The Texas-based nonprofit Children at Risk has released rankings for 20 years to help parents and educators better understand how local schools are performing.

The rankings reveal schools across Texas continue to see improvements — especially in middle and high school levels, with college readiness seeing the most progress.

Nadia Salibi is the Chief Impact Officer at Children at Risk.

"What we see in the San Antonio area is that the schools have made strides in increasing school graduate rates and strengthening their college and career readiness programs," she said.

Bird flu detected in vultures at New Braunfels park

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Division is reporting multiple positive detections of bird flu in vultures found at Landa Park in New Braunfels.

To date, H5N1 Avian Influenza has been identified in wild birds, commercial poultry, dairy cattle, and various mammals.

Health experts say human-to-human transmission of avian influenza is, so far, extremely rare.

Residents are strongly advised to avoid contact with sick or dead birds and to report unusual wildlife behavior to local authorities.

Public Health To slow the spread of bird flu, Texas communities encouraged to remove birdbaths and feeders If you have a backyard birdbath and feeder, it’s a good idea to take them down. That’s according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The agency also recommends not feeding ducks and other waterfowl that flock at area parks.

Rodeo race pigs squeal their way to the finish line

Pig races are among the most popular events of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Elouise Pool, who announces the races, explained how the pigs are coaxed to the finish line.

"They run, believe it or not, for the Oreo cookie," Pool said. "There's also a lot of training, just like you would train any other animal, repetition and training."

Pigs in the Swifty Swine pig races include Kevin Bacon, Brad Pig, and Kim Kardashiham.

VIA to increase frequency of certain routes

VIA Metropolitan Transit is increasing frequency on several routes beginning this spring to reduce wait times and provide faster connections for riders.

Routes affected include Pleasanton, Guadalupe, Primo Military, New Braunfels, and Martin Luther King.

VIA will host a public hearing on the changes at 5:30 p.m. on Feb.19 at the VIA Metro Center located at 1021 San Pedro Ave.

VIA encourages the public to submit comments in person on the day of the hearing or online here by 5 p.m. on Feb. 21.