Nation's Report Card yields sobering results; Search for Bexar elections chief ongoing; Local leaders criticize funding freeze

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There will be widespread dense fog throughout the day. Otherwise it will be cloudy for a high near 67 and a low of 66 tonight.

Nation's Report Card yields sobering results

National tests known as the Nation's Report Card are designed to compare how students are doing over time, going back to the 1990s.

Results released today from 2024 tests show both students in Texas and the nation have the lowest average reading scores since 1998 in 4th grade. In both 4th and 8th grade, only three states scored lower than Texas in reading.

Peggy Carr — the commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, which administers the tests — says more students are scoring below the basic achievement levels in reading now than they have in decades.

“This is a major concern, a concern that cannot be blamed solely on the pandemic," she said. "This is not just a pandemic story. Our nation is facing complex challenges in reading."

Bexar County still searching for new elections administrator

The Bexar County Elections Commission continues to interview candidates to replace its longtime election administrator, Jacque Callanen.

The 79-year-old Callanen announced her retirement last year after serving with the elections office since 1996. She has led the department since 2005.

Callanen has agreed to extend her stay in office until Feb. 28 while the elections commission continues its search.

San Antonio's mayoral election will be held May 3, with 19 candidates named to run for the city's top elected spot.

Local leaders speak out against Trump's federal funding freeze

Local leaders are discussing how President Trump's executive order to pause federal grants, loans, and other programs could impact San Antonio. A federal judge temporarily blocked parts of the freeze on Tuesday.

San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro said the order would cause chaos to Medicaid recipients, cancer researchers, small business owners, and those who depend on school lunches.

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg said $325 million dollars from the city's Fiscal Year 2025 budget comes from federal funds.

He said the order withholds taxpayer dollars from important community initiatives.

Texas lawmakers debate school voucher bill

The Texas legislature considered Tuesday passing a bill that would set aside $1 billion of public funds to help supplement the cost of private school — known as Senate Bill 2.

If approved, this school voucher-like program would provide Texas families with public funds for covering the costs of private school tuition, plus other approved education expenses.

The Texas Senate’s Education Committee heard invited testimony on the bill Tuesday. It later voted to advance it to a full senate vote.

The controversial proposal has been a priority for Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders. Opponents say the state should focus on public schools.

SAWS updates residents on lead pipes

The Lead and Copper Rule from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) aims to decrease the risks of lead exposure in drinking water by identifying and removing lead service lines.

The new rule requires all public water systems to inventory their entire underground service line to check for lead pipes

The San Antonio Water System says it is taking an aggressive approach to meet the 2037 deadline. It has yet to find any lead in San Antonio service lines, and considers the likelihood of finding any low.

San Antonio Botanical Garden unveils 10-year master plan

The San Antonio Botanical Garden’s 39 acres will be evolving over the next few years as part of its master plan.

The garden's CEO Katherine Trumble said thoughtful growth is at its core.

“We have some really exciting things as part of phase one of this master plan," she said. "One of the most dramatic is our new horticulture campus, which will include eight greenhouses, an apiary, and an education greenhouse."

The expansion also extends to the garden's educational resources and will create a seed bank, research lab, and meeting space classrooms.

NCAA gears up for Final Four

The NCAA's Men's Final Four is coming to the Alamodome in San Antonio from April 4-7.

The organization released new details on Tuesday, including a new tip-off time of 7:50 p.m. CST for the championship game to be televised nationally on CBS on April 7.

The games are projected to generate about $40 million for San Antonio over four days, with about 100,00 out-of-town visitors.

Event organizers are still looking for some of the 1,500 local volunteers needed to pull off the games.