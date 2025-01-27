Dozens arrested in Texas ICE raids; Air Force resumes teaching about Tuskegee Airmen; Local politician Joe Bernal dies

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Feds arrest dozens in Texas immigration crackdown

A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in an email that ICE and federal law enforcement partners arrested dozens of people in North Texas, including in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington.

Those arrested were taken to ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Dallas for processing.

Targeted operations also were conducted in Austin, according to KUT.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar over the weekend said that his office has not been contacted about deportation raids.

Air Force will teach about Tuskegee Airmen, WASP

The U.S. Air Force will resume teaching about the nation's first Black pilots and the women pilots of World War II following a brief pause last week.

This follows President Trump's executive order prohibiting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies in federal government agencies and the military.

Videos about the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots — or WASP — were taught to a group of trainees at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, as first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

The Air Force announced on Sunday that it will resume that part of the curriculum.

Trailblazing San Antonio politician dies

Former San Antonio politician Joe Bernal has died at the age of 97.

Bernal, a World War II veteran, served in the Texas House and Senate from 1964 to 1972 and was known for championing bilingual education and civil rights.

Bernal's bills helped spur the creation of the University of Texas at San Antonio and the UT Health Science Center.

He will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Services are pending.

Dr. Joe Bernal was a true champion of justice, education, and equality. From fighting discrimination in the Texas Legislature to advocating for bilingual education and creating opportunities for underrepresented communities, his legacy is one of courage and compassion.



Senate Committee releases report on immigrant child's death

A Senate committee has issued their findings on the death of a young girl who was in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection station in Texas.

Eight-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez died in 2023 at the Texas border after her mother repeatedly asked authorities for medical care. The girl’s family was seeking asylum in the U.S. after leaving Honduras.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said the girl’s death was indicative of systemic problems with the provision of medical care in CBP facilities.

The committee concluded the agency should take immediate steps to shorten the time that medically vulnerable individuals spend in custody in order to prevent similar deaths.

Uvalde PD provides update on school threats

The Uvalde Police Department says two so-called "swatting" incidents earlier this month allegedly came from a juvenile located in New York State.

The caller falsely reported an active shooter at local schools in two separate incidents in Uvalde.

State and federal law enforcement agencies found the caller also called in phony threats regarding schools in San Antonio and other cities across several states.

No arrests have been made so far. The case remains open.

Flaco Jimenez on the road to recovery

San Antonio native and conjunto legend Flaco Jiménez has returned home after being hospitalized earlier this month.

Jiménez's family said on Facebook Sunday that the 85-year-old is doing well and on the road to recovery.

Jiménez was honored last year with the 2022 National Medal of the Arts.

Local partners mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The San Antonio Public Library and the Holocaust Memorial Museum commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz today with a special program.

The program marks the close of the library's month-long series that told the stories of concentration camp survivors and the soldiers who liberated them.

It will feature testimonials of Auschwitz survivors and the legacy left to their descendants.

The program begins tonight at 7 p.m. at the Norris Conference Centers at the Park North Shopping Center off Loop 410.

Planned Parenthood launches 100-day plan

Planned Parenthood of South Texas launched its 100-day plan last week following the inauguration of President Trump.

The reproductive health clinic says the plan aims to promote ongoing health and wellbeing resources across local communities.

It includes expanding and introducing colposcopy ultrasound services in health centers across San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

The plan also aims to re-launch a community education program in San Antonio that covers topics like contraception, STD prevention, and breast and cervical health.

KERA's Stella Chavez contributed to this report.