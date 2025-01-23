Parents speak out against North East ISD closures; Sheriff Salazar responds to new Trump orders; Spurs give update on Popovich

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny today with a high near 54. Clear tonight, with a low around 29.

NEISD hears from parents about school consolidations

North East ISD Superintendent Sean Maika recommended last semester to permanently close three schools amid declining enrollment and a $38 million dollar deficit.

At least 100 people gathered at the first of three community meetings last night at Wilshire Elementary — one of the schools that may close.

A group of affected parents pushed NEISD trustees to delay voting on the school closures. Maika said the district would save money by needing fewer teachers.

NEISD’s next community meeting is tonight at 6 p.m. at Clear Spring Elementary.

Education Three North East ISD schools could close permanently in May A committee for the North East Independent School District has recommended closing Driscoll Middle School, Wilshire Elementary School, and Clear Spring Elementary School. Judson ISD also decided to close a school — Coronado Village Elementary School — at the end of the current school year.

Bexar County Sheriff responds to new Trump orders

The U.S. Department of Justice has been directed by the Trump administration to prosecute local officials if they defy federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Sheriff Javier Salazar told Texas Public Radio in a statement that his department has not received any requests to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

He said his office will, of course, abide by all applicable laws.

Salazar previously blasted Trump during last year's Democratic National Convention over his proposed immigration policies.

SAISD reaffirms commitment to keep students safe

At a San Antonio ISD board meeting Wednesday, parents and advocates at San Antonio ISD voiced their concern over new policies enacted by the Trump administration.

The Department of Homeland Security rescinded a Biden-era policy that barred officers from arresting immigrants at schools and churches.

SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino briefly alluded to the changes and reaffirmed the district's commitment to foster a safe and equitable environment.

"Regardless of identity, background or circumstances, every student has the right to education free from fear or discrimination," he said.

7 SAPD officers wounded in north side shooting

San Antonio police officers were shot last night while responding to a suicide in progress on the far north side near Stone Oak Parkway.

The suspect shot the first officer to arrive on scene and six others who later responded.

The suspect was fatally shot after an hours-long standoff.

Police Chief William McManus said based on preliminary information, it's unclear if he was shot by SWAT officers or if it was self-inflicted.

Soap Factory residents consider lawsuit

Current and former residents of downtown San Antonio's Soap Factory Apartments say they may file a potential lawsuit against the City of San Antonio over their displacement.

The apartments lie in the footprint of a proposed ballpark for the city's minor league baseball team. The city offered $2,500 to each resident if they vacate by this September, according to the San Antonio Current.

Residents allege they have not received relocation costs promised to them by the city.

The city told the Current the stipend is dependent on the development of the ballpark, which hasn't been resolved.

Public health experts concerned about WHO withdrawing

President Trump signed an executive order Monday withdrawing the U.S. from the UN health agency, the World Health Organization.

Epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina said a withdrawal will make the U.S. and other countries more vulnerable to infectious diseases and other health threats.

"There’s no doubt in my mind WHO plays a critical role," she said. "It is far from perfect, and we need to reform it, yes, but definitely not abandon it."

Trump argues the WHO mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, and the U.S. paid more to the organization compared to other countries.

Spurs give update on Coach Popovich

San Antonio Spurs officials say Coach Gregg Popovich is making progress since suffering a stroke in November.

Spurs CEO R.C. Buford provided the update at a press conference in Paris. He said Coach Pop will make his return at a time yet to be determined.

Acting Coach Mitch Johnson also said he has been in constant contact with Coach Pop about the team's playing.

The Spurs play the Indiana Pacers in Paris today at 1 p.m.