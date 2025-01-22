San Antonio ISD remains closed; Texans involved in Jan. 6 pardoned; Region sees warming trend

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny today with a high near 49 and a low near 29 tonight. A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon.

SAISD cancels classes today

San Antonio Independent School District is the only major area school district that will not reopen today. Curbside meal services will still be offered at campuses from 10 a.m. to noon.

District officials said on social media they decided to keep schools closed for the safety of students who walk to schools or bus stops.

In a letter to parents and staff, SAISD's superintendent acknowledged the district's ongoing challenges keeping temperatures regulated in older buildings.

SAISD faced criticism for keeping schools open during the season’s first cold snap earlier this month.

San Antonio to see a warming trend

The San Antonio region is experiencing some of the coldest temperatures of the season this morning, but will gradually get warmer starting this afternoon.

The National Weather Service reports daytime high temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s as the week goes on.

Wakeup temperatures will warm into at least the 30s and even warmer by the weekend.

Highs in the 70s are possible on Sunday before the next cold front arrives to start the next work week.

Texans involved in Capitol insurrection pardoned

President Trump issued pardons on his first day in office for more than 1,500 rioters involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

More than 100 Texans were included in that list, including a far-right militia leader convicted of seditious conspiracy, a U.S. Marine who pepper-sprayed law enforcement, and three men who attacked police with flag poles.

Texans were among the armed, and many openly celebrated or egged on the violence, according to the Texas Tribune.

Trump’s directive all but ends a four-year effort by the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute those involved in the riot.

Mexico feels the impact of Trump's immigration crackdown

The impacts of President Trump’s executive orders on immigration were felt immediately on the Mexican side of the border.

Father Fransisco Gallardo has led the diocese of Matamoros for 20 years. He said deportations at the Brownsville-Matamoros border have doubled in recent days.

The Mexican government has yet to deliver on its promise to establish shelters in the northern state of Tamaulipas.

At the moment, Tamaulipas is assisting migrants who were unable to cross to the U.S. President Claudia Sheinbaum asks Mexicans to stay calm.

Abbott looks to expand Texas' DEI ban

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he wants to expand the state’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts to include K-12 schools.

In a post on the social media platform X on Friday, Abbott said he wanted to expand the ban passed by the Texas Legislature in 2023.

The current law is directed at public colleges and universities. It led to the closure of campus DEI offices and programs.

Last session, we banned DEI in higher education and cut funding for any DEI positions.



This session we will ban DEI in K-12 grades & cut funding.



No taxpayer dollars will be used to fund DEI in our schools.



Schools must focus on fundamentals of education, not indoctrination. https://t.co/OeMHcDejhe — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 17, 2025

TPR hosts DreamWeek event tonight

A DreamWeek event at Texas Public Radio tonight focuses on journalism as a unifying force to foster community, trust, and understanding.

The discussion will delve into the essential role of journalism and the challenges it faces with the onset of social media, podcasts, and citizen journalism.

Panelists include TPR's new president & CEO, Ashley Alvarado; TPR's accountability reporter, Paul Flahive; San Antonio Express-News columnist Cary Clack; and Iris Dimmick from the San Antonio Report.

The free event begins at 6 p.m. at 321. W. Commerce.