Bexar Democrats talk legislative priorities; Expert weighs in on bird flu in Texas; San Antonio's beloved 'Spurs Lady' dies

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Texas Democrats discuss legislative priorities

Bexar County and Texas House Democrats held a press conference on Sunday ahead of the start of the 89th legislative session tomorrow.

One item the Democratic Caucus is focusing on is equal education funding. San Antonio State Sen. Jose Menedez spoke at the press conference.

“That every school regardless of their zip code is a quality school. That Edgewood, Harlandale, South San, Southside receive the same funding that Alamo Heights does," he said.

Caucus members also said they will prioritize raising the minimum wage, promote common sense gun legislation, and continue to say no to school vouchers.

Legislative state budget set today

Texas state lawmakers find out from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today how much money they will have to work with when crafting Texas' next two-year budget.

Hegar’s Biennial Revenue Estimate can set the table for lawmakers ahead of the session and features projections for the state's economy and economic outlook.

Lawmakers will also find out how much is in the state’s rainy-day fund, which can't be touched unless a super majority of legislators agrees on how to use it.

Expectations are it could be around $27 billion.

Expert weighs in on bird flu in Texas

A case of bird flu was detected in a dead wild bird in Austin last week, and experts say the cases nationally are being monitored.

Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health San Antonio, said the number of human cases has been low.

He also said there are antiviral treatments that work against the virus in the case of human infection.

"What's important is that if you see a dead or sick bird, that you not touch that with your hands, not pick that up. Exposure to a sick bird could get you infected," he said.

SA's beloved Spurs 'superfan' dies

Sovia Lauriano, who became known as the “Spurs Lady," died on Sunday from a heart attack.

Lauriano regularly dressed head-to-toe in custom Spurs gear and became a local celebrity in her own right.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg wrote on social media that the city has lost "an irreplaceable thread in the fabric of our community."

Crews to drain sections of the San Antonio River

A small section of the San Antonio River is being drained as part of the River Walk Maintenance Program, though it will not affect the bustling areas of the River Walk loop.

The main channel from Brooklyn Avenue to Houston Street will be fully drained.

Crews will also partially drain the river from Houston to Nueva, and the Museum Reach section from Josephine to Brooklyn.

A traditional river cleaning will not occur and a large-scale retrieval of items in the river will not take place as in past years.

Conjunto legend Flaco Jimenez hospitalized

San Antonio native and accordion legend Flaco Jimenez has been hospitalized.

Jimenez's family posted on social media over the weekend that Jimenez is facing a medical hurdle.

His family said the 85-year-old is in good spirits and is on the road to recovery.

Jimenez was honored last year with the 2022 National Medal of the Arts, but did not attend the ceremony at the White House due to ongoing health issues.