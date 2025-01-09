SA schools: 'We're open today'; USAA names new CEO; Mexican president responds to 'Gulf of America'

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: A high near 41, with heavy rain chances after 9 a.m. and winds gusting as high as 25 mph. Showers will likely last all day until before midnight, with a low near 37 tonight.

San Antonio schools stay open today

School districts across San Antonio are holding classes as scheduled today, including Northside, San Antonio, Northeast, Judson, East Central, and Harlandale Independent School Districts.

Judson ISD has canceled after-school activities today.

Inclement winter weather is expected to impact areas of the Hill Country. Comfort ISD has canceled classes today.

SpaceX sets 7th launch for Monday

SpaceX said in a statement it is preparing to launch its massive Starship this Monday from its South Texas site.

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the way for the launch last month after issuing an updated license.

SpaceX says the upcoming flight test will attempt Starship's first payload deployment of 10 Starlink simulators into space. It will also fly multiple reentry experiments geared towards ship catch and reuse.

The launch window begins at 4 p.m., though the time and date could be subject to change.

The seventh flight test of Starship is preparing to launch as soon as Monday, January 13. Teams at Starbase are keeping an eye on weather conditions for preflight operations → https://t.co/QNCSPTdYW2 pic.twitter.com/UITKY0C2MI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2025

Alameda Theater restoration re-starts next month

The county and city are funding the $14 million renovation of the Alameda Theater, a historic Mexican American entertainment venue in downtown San Antonio.

The theater makeover was delayed by the pandemic.

Construction will last through the middle of next year, with performances and events expected to begin in 2026.

Claudia Sheinbaum responds to 'Gulf of America'

President-elect Donald Trump announced this week a plan to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum noted during her daily press briefing Wednesday that the Gulf’s name has remained unchanged since 1607.

She sarcastically suggested renaming North America, “América Mexicana."

Analysts view her wit as a strategic move to project strength, though Sheinbaum has also signaled readiness for serious engagement.

Nelson Wolff Gallery opens to the public

Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has donated many of his personal items to the county for a gallery that honors his long legacy as a public servant.

The Nelson Wolff Gallery at the Bexar County Archives building on E. Nueva St. collects papers, books, and memorabilia from Wolff's half-a-century in public office.

Wolff served as a state lawmaker and San Antonio mayor during his political career.

He oversaw construction of the Alamodome, and the creation of the San Antonio Water System during his time in office.

USAA names a new CEO

The USAA Board of Directors appointed Juan C. Andrade as its next president and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2.

Andrade succeeds Wayne Peacock, who announced his retirement in August after leading USAA since 2020.

Andrade has served on USAA’s Board of Directors for the last four years and joins USAA from Everest Group, where he served as president and CEO since Jan. 2020.