San Antonio shivers from cold front as ERCOT issues weather watch; Crypto mining firm moves from Canada to San Antonio

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Cold front leaves San Antonio shivering

South Texas woke up today to dramatically different weather after a cold front moved across Texas. The early morning hours saw temperatures in the mid 30s. Today's high will be 50, with a low back in the mid 30s. The week will grow colder and wetter as it progresses.

Forecasters said there is a chance of rain, freezing rain, or sleet for the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Orlando Bermúdez with the Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service explained that “we have the possibility of seeing all four precipitation types during that part of the day, and then the temperatures go up Thursday afternoon. So whatever falls down into the ground will just be cold rain.”

ERCOT issues winter weather watch

The state's power grid operator issued a weather watch through Friday due to the cold temperatures across the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas forecasted higher demand and potential for lower energy reserves.

ERCOT said grid conditions were expected to be normal at this time, but it is monitoring the situation closely.

No action is needed during a weather watch. Residents can sign up for alerts here.

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from January 6 - 10 due to forecasted cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch and can be monitored on… pic.twitter.com/WVL8wr2myD — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) January 5, 2025

JBSA enacts extra security procedures

The Pentagon has suspended the Trusted Traveler Program, which allowed some vehicles to pass through security gates at military installations without undergoing normal security screens.

Complete ID checks will be enforced for all personnel and visitors entering any JBSA location. All vehicle occupants must show ID. Officials expected possible delays during peak hours.

The suspension of the Trusted Traveler Program affects several military bases in the U.S., and came in the wake of two attacks, one in New Orleans and another in Las Vegas, on New Year’s Day. Both were carried out by persons connected to the U.S. military.

JBSA includes Camp Bullis, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland and Randolph Air Force bases, which employ about 90,000 military and civilian personnel.

Crypto mining firm moves to San Antonio

IVE Digital is moving from Vancouver, Canada, to San Antonio.

The company said support from the incoming Trump administration was a key factor behind the move and that Texas offers a supportive business climate.

Critics have expressed concern about large-scale crypto mining, which they said poses a risk to the state's energy grid.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas recently enacted a law that requires crypto mining companies to register with the state’s grid operator and inform them of their projected electricity demand.

Biden honors San Antonian hero of the Korean War

President Joe Biden awarded seven veterans with the highest military honor in a ceremony on Friday, including Texas native and Korean War veteran Gen. Richard Cavazos.

Cavazos, for whom Fort Hood was renamed in 2023, was a San Antonian. He was recognized for his valor during the Korean War, which earned him a Distinguished Service Cross.

"Richard led his men through a difficult and deadly mission in enemy territory," Biden explained. "Eventually, he was ordered to retreat, but he stayed. He stayed rescuing wounded men and soldiers one by one, until every one of them was evacuated. Richard went on to serve for three decades in the Army, becoming the country's first Hispanic four-star general."

Biden said this was his final time as commander in chief to award the medal to U.S. heroes.

Wemby steps closer to NBA prestige

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama has moved closer to the top in the NBA MVP voting, helped by his impressive play last month.

NBA.com reported Wemby was ranked 7th in scoring and played more efficiently than a year ago. Wemby is now 5th in voting for MVP, according to NBA.com.

In first place in the voting is Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets.

Wemby is now averaging nearly 26 points per game. In December, he became the first player in NBA history to compile 300 points, 100 rebounds, 50 blocks, 50 assists and 40 three-pointers in a calendar month. Wemby is also a strong candidate for Kia Defensive Player of the Year.

