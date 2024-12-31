© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

Study finds app could reduce opioid use; Texas State Parks offer First Day Hikes; Flu, RSV on the rise

By Marian Navarro
Published December 31, 2024 at 6:06 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny and windy today with a high near 69 and wind gusts as high as 25 miles an hour. Mostly clear tonight, for a low near 43.

Sky clears over Texas on Dec. 30, 2025 to help allow for big drop in temperatures
Environment & Natural Resources
San Antonio's 2025 to get off to a chilly start after record heat
Brian Kirkpatrick
New Year's Eve should be mostly clear, which means no midnight fog to obscure the big fireworks show around the Tower of the Americas during "Celebrate San Antonio."

Smartphone app could reduce opioid use

A new study by UT Health San Antonio finds people can reduce opioid use and stay in treatment longer when using a smartphone app as supportive therapy, in combination with medication.

Elise Marino, Ph.D., the lead author of the study, said patients who used the app reduced their opioid use by 35% compared to those who used medication only.

"They were using less opioids by the time they were leaving treatment," she said. "The length of staying treatment is huge, because we know that the longer patients stay in treatment, the more successful they are in recovery."

The study found that app users remained in treatment 19% longer than individuals who were treated with medication alone.

Preview of the WEconnect Health app used by UT Health San Antonio to help treat patients using opioids.
Bioscience-Medicine
A new study shows smartphone app can help reduce opioid use and retain patients for treatment
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
A new app is being used in combination with medication to help reduce opioid use, according to a study from UT Health San Antonio.

Kickoff the new year with a First Day Hike at a Texas park

About 80 state parks and historic sites all over Texas will be hosting First Day Hikes on New Year’s. Many are led by interpretive guides, and they go through all sorts of terrain.

Ben Horstmann, Texas Parks and Wildlife Interpretive Specialist, said events range from sunrise walks to more strenuous hikes.

"It's a good way to get everybody outside so there should be something with your interest and skill level available,” he said.

San Antonio's Government Canyon hosts a birding event from 8-11 a.m. on Jan. 1. Reservations are required. Read more here.

TxDOT warns Texans to drive sober on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is often synonymous with drinking.

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its "Drive Sober. No Regrets" holiday drunk driving prevention campaign.

Statistics show that 1 in 4 traffic deaths in Texas were related to drunk driving last year. That number increased to 28% over the holidays.

More DPS officers will be on alert to look for drunk drivers on Texas roadways through New Year's Day.

New vehicle inspection law takes effect Jan. 1

Drivers in Texas will no longer need to get an annual safety inspection prior to registering a vehicle with Texas Department of Motor Vehicles starting this new year.

All non-commercial vehicles in the state will still be subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee.

Emissions tests are still required in major metropolitan areas across the state.

Bexar County does not currently require emissions tests, but will be added to the list of counties that require them in 2026.

Quix State Inspection on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. The state law is changing and will no longer require total safety inspections for personal vehicles.
Economy & Labor
Here's what you need to know about Texas' new vehicle inspection law
Pablo Arauz Peña
Drivers will still need an emissions test in some counties to get their registration sticker. Bexar County will also require an emissions test beginning in 2026.

Flu, RSV cases on the rise

Flu and RSV cases continue to climb in the U.S. and across Texas.

The CDC reports overall respiratory illness activity remains high nationwide. Emergency department visits due in the U.S. to RSV cases continue to increase.

Influenza cases made up around 4% of emergency room visits in Texas through Dec. 21.

Flu cases in Bexar County rose by nearly 75% in the week ending Dec.14th. RSV cases in local hospitals increased by about 10%, while COVID cases fell by about 30%.

City shares resources on renters' rights

The City of San Antonio's Neighborhood & Housing Services Department has released a series of videos highlighting information about renters' rights.

The videos include tips on what to do if you receive a notice to vacate, information on repayment plans, rental assistance programs, and how to handle eviction hearings.

Click here for more information.

Houston Public Media's Gale Delaughter contributed to this report.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro