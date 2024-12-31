Study finds app could reduce opioid use; Texas State Parks offer First Day Hikes; Flu, RSV on the rise

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny and windy today with a high near 69 and wind gusts as high as 25 miles an hour. Mostly clear tonight, for a low near 43.

Smartphone app could reduce opioid use

A new study by UT Health San Antonio finds people can reduce opioid use and stay in treatment longer when using a smartphone app as supportive therapy, in combination with medication.

Elise Marino, Ph.D., the lead author of the study, said patients who used the app reduced their opioid use by 35% compared to those who used medication only.

"They were using less opioids by the time they were leaving treatment," she said. "The length of staying treatment is huge, because we know that the longer patients stay in treatment, the more successful they are in recovery."

The study found that app users remained in treatment 19% longer than individuals who were treated with medication alone.

Kickoff the new year with a First Day Hike at a Texas park

About 80 state parks and historic sites all over Texas will be hosting First Day Hikes on New Year’s. Many are led by interpretive guides, and they go through all sorts of terrain.

Ben Horstmann, Texas Parks and Wildlife Interpretive Specialist, said events range from sunrise walks to more strenuous hikes.

"It's a good way to get everybody outside so there should be something with your interest and skill level available,” he said.

San Antonio's Government Canyon hosts a birding event from 8-11 a.m. on Jan. 1. Reservations are required. Read more here.

TxDOT warns Texans to drive sober on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is often synonymous with drinking.

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its "Drive Sober. No Regrets" holiday drunk driving prevention campaign.

Statistics show that 1 in 4 traffic deaths in Texas were related to drunk driving last year. That number increased to 28% over the holidays.

More DPS officers will be on alert to look for drunk drivers on Texas roadways through New Year's Day.

New vehicle inspection law takes effect Jan. 1

Drivers in Texas will no longer need to get an annual safety inspection prior to registering a vehicle with Texas Department of Motor Vehicles starting this new year.

All non-commercial vehicles in the state will still be subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee.

Emissions tests are still required in major metropolitan areas across the state.

Bexar County does not currently require emissions tests, but will be added to the list of counties that require them in 2026.

Flu, RSV cases on the rise

Flu and RSV cases continue to climb in the U.S. and across Texas.

The CDC reports overall respiratory illness activity remains high nationwide. Emergency department visits due in the U.S. to RSV cases continue to increase.

Influenza cases made up around 4% of emergency room visits in Texas through Dec. 21.

Flu cases in Bexar County rose by nearly 75% in the week ending Dec.14th. RSV cases in local hospitals increased by about 10%, while COVID cases fell by about 30%.

City shares resources on renters' rights

The City of San Antonio's Neighborhood & Housing Services Department has released a series of videos highlighting information about renters' rights.

The videos include tips on what to do if you receive a notice to vacate, information on repayment plans, rental assistance programs, and how to handle eviction hearings.

Click here for more information.

Houston Public Media's Gale Delaughter contributed to this report.