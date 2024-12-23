San Antonio honors homeless lost in 2024; Party City in Alamo City stays open; AG Paxton sues NCAA

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 76 and a low of 63.

San Antonio remembers homeless who died in 2024

Almost 200 people attended a memorial this weekend that honored homeless people who died this year in San Antonio. The 18th annual Homeless Person’s Memorial Service was held at Milam Park downtown on the Winter Solstice—the longest night of the year.

SAMMinistries read the names of 364 people who died while experiencing homelessness this year.

“No one should die on the street without a home," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "But far too many of our neighbors, people in this community, are dying this way, and sadly more homeless people died in our area this year than last year. "

The death toll this year is a record number and has dramatically increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alamo City's Party City remains open despite wave of national closures

Party City’s CEO has announced the immediate closure of stores nationwide, but San Antonio’s Party City locations will remain open.

The four local outlets are independently owned and operated and will not be affected.

A sign on the door of the 281 and Bitters location said that the stores will remain open but will not be able to price-match offers or honor coupons through the company’s website.

Judson ISD to close Coronado Village Elementary

Judson ISD trustees have voted to permanently close an elementary school at the end of the school year.

The students and staff at Coronado Village Elementary will be moved to Selma Elementary, a new school opening in the fall. Selma Elementary is one of two new Judson schools built with funding from the district’s 2022 bond.

District officials said the school closure is needed to even out attendance zones and make better use of district funds. Judson is the fifth San Antonio school district to vote to close schools since 2023.

North East ISD may become the sixth early next year. NEISD administrators have recommended closing three schools.

AG Paxton sues NCAA over transgender athletes

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the NCAA for allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's sports.

Paxton alleged the college sporting agency engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading practices in sporting events that featured transgender athletes and were marketed as women's competitions.

He said this violates the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Paxton requested a court prohibit the NCAA from allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's games in Texas or involving any Texas teams and to bar it from marketing these events as women's sports.

Texas Longhorns football team moves forward in playoffs

The UT Austin football team advanced in the inaugural 12-team college playoff over the weekend.

The Longhorns defeated Clemson 38-24 and will take on Arizona State in the next round on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, SMU lost to Penn State 38-10.

Outside of the playoffs, UTSA plays Costal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Bowl this morning at 10.

Texas A&M will take on USC Friday in the Las Vegas Bowl. On Saturday, San Antonio's Alamo Bowl features Colorado and BYU.

UTSA professor: Recent drone sightings are likely normal aircraft

Drone sightings along the East Coast and recently in North Texas near some sensitive military facilities have caused a stir in the media for the last several weeks.

The FBI has received reports of more than 5,000 reported drone sightings.

UTSA associate professor in aerodynamics Chris Combs says most of the sightings are likely regular aircraft being misidentified.

Government officials have stated that the drones are not a threat to the public but have not shed much light on what is happening in the skies where the reports are numerous.

Drought restrictions necessitate dirty boats

Boatowners can't wash their boats at home in Corpus Christi because of the drought.

It's part of Stage 3 water restrictions that include prohibitions on any landscape watering, including handheld hoses, along with no washing of cars or boats and other vehicles — except for commercial car washes.

Just under half of the state of Texas is currently experiencing drought conditions.