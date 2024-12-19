Some San Antonio crime down in 2024; Former Uvalde police officers in court; Airport expects 18,000 travelers

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Today's high will be 67 and the low will be 47.

Crime in San Antonio trends down in 2024

The final figures are not in yet, but the crime rate for San Antonio for 2024 was trending lower than that of 2023.

The San Antonio Police Department posted to its website total crimes reported between January through October of this year.

There were 113 homicides reported during the first 10 months of this year in San Antonio, compared to 136 in 2023 — a decrease of nearly 17%. Sex offenses and burglaries were both down by nearly 10%. Robbery and thefts were down 11% and 7% respectively.

Some crimes were up in the same year to year comparison, including assaults — up less than 1%. Stolen property and property vandalism crimes were trending way up by 25% and nearly 35% respectively.

Airport expects 18,000 Christmas travelers

San Antonio International Airport reported that more than 18,000 travelers could pass through its terminals each day during Christmas week.

The airport will be a busy place, especially this weekend. TSA Spokeswoman Patricia Mancha said many of the 80,000 active-duty military in San Antonio will be catching flights out Friday through Sunday, especially during the mornings on those days.

"You may want to add an additional hour to the two hours that we recommend before you arrive for your domestic flight," she added. "It's just going to be a high volume of traffic."

Easing the travel stress at the airport are new 3-D security baggage scanners, added parking conveniences, live holiday music, and lots of red Christmas decorations.

VIA's Green Line receives federal funding

VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Rapid Green Line Project received a nearly $270 million federal grant on Wednesday. The project connects the San Antonio International Airport through San Pedro Avenue to the historic Missions with a rapid transit line.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the Rapid Green Line is about more than transit: “We are working tirelessly now towards a common goal, and that is not just to build a mass transit system, it's to uplift the community that we love and we serve.”

The Green Line will include dedicated bus lanes and synchronized traffic signals to ensure a smooth and fast transit corridor.

Construction will start in 2025, and service is scheduled to begin near the end of 2027.

Former Uvalde police officers in court today

Two former Uvalde school police officers are set to appear in court today for a pre-trial conference.

Former police chief Pete Arredondo and former officer Adrian Gonzales are charged with child endangerment in connection to the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in May 2022.

Officers waited for more than an hour to confront the gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers.

Prosecutors said Arredondo and Gonzales failed to "engage, delay, or distract" the shooter. The officers pleaded not guilty earlier this year.

ABC News defamation settlement may be clue to press future under Trump

In an unusual move, ABC News settled a lawsuit with President-elect Donald Trump this weekend. The $15 million settlement has sparked conversation about freedom of the press.

Trump accused George Stephanopoulos and ABC News of defamation after Stephanopoulos had said a number of times that Trump was found liable of rape. Though the jury did not find Trump liable of rape, it did find him liable of sexual abuse and concluded his acts amounted to digital rape.

Seth Stern, director of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said that the settlement could set a precedent for the incoming administration.

Trump has also pursued litigation against the Des Moines Register for alleged election interference due to a poll that predicted Vice President Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election.

Urban-15 offers a holiday laser show

Residents looking for something a little out of the ordinary to throttle up their holiday cheer might try this Sunday’s Urban-15 Holiday Laser Show.

The event will be held at Our Lady of the Lake University.

There will be music, and lasers will dance to the music on the ceiling, the walls and on a massive 48-foot wide screen.

Reserve tickets at Urban15.org. The event is free.