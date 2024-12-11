Local business icon dies at 100; NEISD to consider school closures; Airport breaks ground on billion-dollar terminal

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Today will be sunny and cool with a high near 63. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 38. Overnight lows will begin to warm up to the high 50s, low 60s starting Thursday night.

Legendary San Antonio caterer dies at 100

Rosemary Kowalski, the San Antonio caterer who created The RK Group, died Tuesday following a brief illness. She was 100 years old.

Kowalski, a San Antonio native, built the business with her husband. That establishment went from a Westside barbecue restaurant to an 800-person business that has lasted three quarters of a century.

The business continues to thrive under her son's leadership.

“Rosemary’s legacy is the gift of joy and kindness that she gave to the world. She extended that generous spirit to anyone she met,” stated Greg Kowalski, president and CEO of The RK Group. “Our family has been blessed to have her in our lives for so many years."

Rosemary Kowalski was an icon of San Antonio, whose name is synonymous with hospitality, philanthropy and small business.



She was universally admired and leaves a living legacy in her children and grandchildren who continue her mission of sharing San Antonio’s heart with the… pic.twitter.com/vP1i9mx6Mb — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) December 10, 2024

SA Airport breaks ground on new terminal

The $1.2 billion terminal, northwest of Terminal B, will host up to 17 gates and add more than 850,000 square-feet to the airport.

City officials said at the groundbreaking Tuesday that the terminal is an important milestone as one of the most financially impactful projects the city has taken on in recent years.

Officials also highlighted goals of the new terminal, including increased accessibility.

The terminal is expected to be completed in 2028.

NEISD recommends school closures

NEISD officials said the district has lost nearly 12,000 students over the last decade and more than a dozen campuses are highly underutilized.

Driscoll Middle School, Wilshire Middle School, and Clear Spring Elementary were identified for closure by a committee of parents and community members.

School officials said no employees are expected to lose their jobs due to the closures.

NEISD board of trustees will vote on the final proposal, including which campuses will merge with the closing schools, in late February.

Bexar County welcomes Rosalie the court dog

Bexar County Commissioners announced Tuesday that the black Labrador retriever will be used to soothe traumatized children going through the court system.

Rosalie was awarded to the Bexar County Children's Court by the nonprofit Canine Companions after a rigorous application process.

"In the short time she's been with us, we have seen Rosalie's magical powers transform an anxious child into a more confident one," said Nicole Garza, a civil district court judge.

Rosalie knows more than 300 commands, including opening and closing doors, pulling wagons, and even waving hello.

Human smugglers linked to deadly 2021 operation arrested

Six Guatemalans have been arrested in connection with a 2021 human smuggling operation that ended in a deadly truck crash in Chiapas, Mexico that killed over 50 migrants.

The arrests include four individuals apprehended in Guatemala and one in Texas. All were identified as members of the criminal network, Los Quino.

The group smuggled migrants from Guatemala to the U.S. using platforms like Facebook Messenger for logistics, according to an indictment unsealed in Laredo.

The defendants are charged with conspiracy, placing lives in jeopardy, and causing deaths and injuries during smuggling activities.

Protective status proposed for monarch butterfly

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends listing the monarch butterfly as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

Both the eastern and western migratory populations of the species have declined by more than 80 percent.

Western populations are estimated to have a 99-percent chance of extinction by 2080.

Public input on the proposal will be accepted until March 12th at regulations.gov by searching for docket number FWS-R3-ES-2024-0137.

Bexar County bans certain fireworks

Bexar County is restricting the use of certain fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county due to drought conditions.

Commissioners approved the 90-day ban on Tuesday. It includes fireworks classified as skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins. All other legally sold fireworks can still be used in unincorporated areas.

All fireworks are banned within city limits.