Republicans split on Texas House speaker; Nirenberg signs Good Jobs Principles; SA councilwoman talks dangerous dog fines

Republicans divided on speaker of the Texas House

A majority in the Texas House of Representatives wants to elect Mansfield Rep. David Cook, the more conservative candidate. The minority wants to elect Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock.

House GOP caucus rules say everyone must back the person the majority chooses. But some are taking a stand by considering voting for Burrows with help from the chamber’s Democrats.

Caucus rules also say anyone who violates them could be censured, lose their committee assignments and not be eligible to run as a Republican in 2026.

This comes after the House's current speaker, Dade Phelan, announced last week he would not seek another term as leader of the lower chamber.

SA councilwoman speaks on new city dog ordinance

San Antonio City Council adopted last week a new, tougher dog ordinance that imposes harsher penalties for irresponsible dog owners.

The new ordinance imposes a fine of at least $1,000 to dog owners who fail to prevent their pet from biting someone and increases fines for loose dogs. It also forces sterilization for dogs that are picked up by San Antonio's Animal Care Services.

District 7 Councilmember Marina Alderete Gavito pushed for the ordinance after the deaths of several San Antonio residents in recent years. Most recently, a one-year-old was killed by his babysitter’s dogs in October.

Alderete Gavito said dogs have become a public safety issue and wants these new measures to promote responsible pet ownership.

Federal judge temporarily blocks ACA coverage for DACA recipients

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary injunction that blocks a rule from the Biden administration that would have given recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program access to the Affordable Care Act

Texas was one of 19 states that sued the administration over recent federal guidance that allowed DACA recipients to enroll in the health insurance marketplace.

The Texas Tribune reports a U.S. district judge ruled the federal government does not have authority to circumvent congressional authority.

There are around 90,000 DACA recipients in Texas that are eligible for health insurance under the federal guidance.

Nirenberg signs framework to expand quality jobs

The agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor serves as a framework of issues that the DOL champions, like non-discrimination policies, safe working conditions, and the freedom to join unions.

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg signed the agreement Monday. He said the Good Jobs Principles are foundational for the city’s $200 million workforce development initiative, Ready to Work.

"It means that we do not work to place Ready to Work participants into jobs that aren’t quality, that don’t adhere to those principles," he said.

Nirenberg also said the agreement opens up the possibility for new federal grants to support its workforce programs.

City breaks ground on new airport terminal today

The San Antonio International Airport will break ground on its new terminal today.

The $1.2 billion project will feature 17 gates. It comes along with the rebranding of the airport and is the first major project since the last terminal was built in 2010.

The project is a part of a 20-year, $2.5 billion airport strategic development plan approved in November 2021.

Holiday cheer ramps up with Holidays on Houston St.

Houston St. continues to light up each night for five blocks from Legacy Park to the Alamo as part of the city's Holiday on Houston.

Trish DeBerry, the CEO of Centro San Antonio, said a lot of San Antonians want to explore Houston Street at Christmas time.

"We drew some inspiration from Europe and European markets, especially German markets, but we've also expanded to be more inclusive to be associated with the variety of goods you can't find anywhere else associated with the market."

An estimated 700,000 people visited Houston Street during the holidays last year. Visitors to Houston Street this Saturday and Sunday can see the Holiday Drone Lights in the Sky show.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.