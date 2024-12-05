Cabello Havrda joins SA mayoral race; Council hears study on key piece of 'Project Marvel'; ERCOT warns of extreme cold

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be cloudy and breezy today with a high near 63 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. A low near 46 tonight. Rain chances return tomorrow and are forecasted to last through the weekend.

Melissa Cabello Havrda to run for SA mayor

San Antonio District 6 councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda has joined the crowded race for mayor.

Cabello Havrda, a three-term councilmember, said she has fought for local residents on the council and will continue to do so if elected mayor.

"I've worked to bring common sense, reliability, and accountability to this city," she said.

Havrda is one of more than a dozen candidates competing for the open seat in next May’s municipal election. Former Air Force Undersecretary Gina Ortiz Jones is expected to announce her candidacy today.

Feasibility study explores expansion of Henry B. Gonzalez Center

San Antonio City Council received the first feasibility study presentation Wednesday for one of the major pieces of the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district, code-named 'Project Marvel.'

The study focused on what the potential expansion of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center could look like.

Staffers with CSL Consulting, one of the two firms that conducted the study, said the city is at risk of losing business if the convention center isn't upgraded.

A cost estimate — and a clear idea of who would pay for it — is likely months away.

Study shows many Texans move within the state

Texas Realtors reports 11% of Texans who moved in 2023, moved to another spot in Texas and not out of state — the highest statistic of its kind in the nation. Texas also ranks No. 2 in the nation that welcomed new residents, only slightly behind Florida.

Will Curtis, chair of the San Antonio Board of Realtors, says San Antonio offers one of the best affordable locations in the state.

"You get all the same amenities in the big city, but you have a much more affordable base," he said.

The San Antonio area median home price in Oct. was around $309,000.

Upcoming Trump presidency could impact food prices

Increased food prices have made healthy eating more difficult for Texans looking to save money.

Healthy eating could be further complicated after President-elect Donald Trump said that he would impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Mexico immediately after he takes office in January.

Experts say the Trump administration’s proposed tariffs could spike the price of produce.

Trump’s threat of mass deportations could also devastate the agriculture business and lead to more expensive, lower quality produce.

ERCOT warns of extreme cold this winter

The meteorologist for the state's grid operator has predicted an elevated chance of a severe weather event this winter.

ERCOT's meteorologist Chris Coleman briefed the ERCOT board this week on the upcoming winter outlook.

"There is a greater than average possibility for cold extremes this winter," he said. "I would call this similar to a tornado watch. We'll call this a 'cold extreme watch.'"

Coleman said weather patterns this year resemble those of the 2021 winter storm. New power generation added to the grid in the past year has lowered the probability that extreme cold will trigger emergency conditions.

Texas historian and artist Patsy Light dies

South Texas author and historian Patsy Light died last week at the age of 93.

Light served as chair of the San Antonio Missions Historical Park Commission during the period when the missions became a national park.

She also wrote 11 historical markers and several books documenting the area's history and art.

Light is survived by a husband and three children. Funeral services are set for next Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposes THC ban in Texas

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Wednesday a major initiative for the upcoming legislative session that aims to ban all forms of consumable tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) from being sold in the state.

THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that gives the feeling of being "high."

Patrick says retailers have exploited a 2019 law that allowed for the commercialization of hemp that contains trace amounts of non-intoxicating Delta-9 THC.

He alleges many sellers have sold unregulated and unsafe forms of THC to the public, including to children.