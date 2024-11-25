New Bexar County Democratic chair elected; Biden immigration program at risk; Texas high-speed rail faces obstacles

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a warm high today of 82 and a low near 47 tonight. Temperatures are expected to fall later this week on Thanksgiving Day.

The tropics: There is no tropical activity in the Caribbean, Gulf or Atlantic regions. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

The Bexar County Democratic Party elects a new chair

Michelle LoweSolis won an election last week by one vote over Theresa Flores Lopez.

LoweSolis is retired from the Air Force and worked at the Pentagon. She is also the legislative director of the political action committee Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

The election came after the resignation of Monica Ramirez Alcántara, who stepped down just a few days after the Nov. 5 election.

Biden immigration program at risk of termination

The Safe Mobility Program has been a cornerstone of the Biden administration's immigration policy. It could end amid the leadership transition to President-elect Donald Trump.

The program was designed to provide an alternative for migrants from Central and South America. It has facilitated a pathway for resettlement for over 92,000 individuals but remains criticized for limited accessibility and exclusion of vulnerable migrants.

With online applications paused in Colombia and Ecuador due to overwhelming demand, thousands face uncertainty.

The potential dismantling of this program raises fears of increased irregular migration and border tensions, signaling a shift toward more restrictive policies.

High-speed rail in Texas faces obstacles

State lawmakers pre-filed two bills in the Texas Legislature last week that could help pave the way for a high-speed rail link between San Antonio, Austin and Dallas.

Talks of a high-speed rail system in Texas have risen and fallen in the last decade.

Peter LeCody, president of Texas Rail Advocates, told TPR's "The Source" cost and profit have been a major obstacle in creating a high-speed rail line.

“Some folks say trains are money-losing, but studies show that roads don’t make money either," he said. "Only half of the gas and the EV tax that we pay at the pump and when we plug in for a recharge covers road costs."

Plans are already underway for a bullet train between Houston and Dallas.

Listen more about high-speed rail on "The Source" here.

San Antonio City Council considers changing mayoral powers

The mayor has extensive authority to appoint the members to important boards and commissions that affect city policy. This includes appointing all members to Opportunity Home’s board, the Charter Review Commission, and half to the city’s Housing Commission.

Council considered last week removing some of the mayor’s power to appoint members to several major boards and commissions. Several council members said they want to have a larger role in the process.

District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo says even when the full council gets to vote on board or commission members, they don’t actually get time to vet them.

“I feel that there's opportunity for us to create a structure in which Council can debate, discuss the merits of individuals to be appointed to these boards and commissions.”

City Manager Erik Walsh says city staff will present the council with a framework for how the appointment process could be changed early next month.

AAA Texas predicts congestion on freeways this week

Interstates and highways will be especially busy during peak travel times this Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster says it's a good idea to hit the road early.

"If you can avoid Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon before the Thanksgiving holiday, that's going to be your best bet, especially in major metro areas and along major arteries, such as Interstate 35," he said. "Coming home, Sunday and Monday afternoons and evenings will be very busy."

Additional state troopers will be posted along roadways, especially right before and right after Thanksgiving Day, looking for speeders, drunk drivers, and those not wearing seatbelts.

Preparations officially kick off for Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

Over 500 turkeys were delivered to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Sunday in preparation for San Antonio's annual event.

The turkeys, donated by non-profit Kym’s Angels, were wheeled off a tractor trailer at a loading dock at the convention center.

Chef Noe Martinez oversees the massive preparations to feed 25,000 people. Besides the turkeys, she says they’re cooking up all the Thanksgiving favorites, including 6,000 pounds each of green beans, yams, and stuffing, 3,000 pounds of cranberry, and 195 gallons of gravy.

The Raul Jimenez dinner happens on Thanksgiving Day at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. It's open to all and is free.

New tariffs imposed on frozen shrimp

The U.S. International Trade Commission last week found that frozen shrimp from Indonesia, India, Vietnam, and Ecuador was being sold in the US at less than fair value.

The commission will impose new tariffs on frozen shrimp from those countries that had been flooding the market.

The American Shrimp Processors Association and the Texas Shrimp Association had pushed for this shift, saying foreign exports make up 96% of U.S. shrimp consumption.

The trade groups are also pushing for federal legislation to allow struggling shrimpers impacted by unfair trade practices to be eligible for disaster relief funds.