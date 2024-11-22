San Antonio OKs Reproductive Justice Fund, declares overdoses public health crisis; Jimenez dinner prep begins this weekend

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 76 and a low of 47. The pleasant warm weather should continue through Thanksgiving. Thursday will see a high near 75.

The tropics: There is no significant tropical activity in the Caribbean, Gulf or Atlantic regions. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Public dollars may play role in Project Marvel development

San Antonio City Council received its first public briefing by city staff on Thursday on the downtown sports and entertainment district code named Project Marvel.

It includes a new Spurs arena, a massive land bridge over IH-37, and an expansion of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The project also includes the likely addition of a new Convention Center hotel, major upgrades to the Alamodome, and around 50 acres of mixed use housing and retail development in the area.

Assistant City Manager Lori Houston made a major commitment to San Antonio residents on the potential new Spurs arena: “The arena will not be funded by the general taxpayers.”

However, it is possible that public dollars will be used in the form of the county’s venue tax or the city’s tax increment financing programs.

A price tag has not yet been placed on any piece of Project Marvel.

Council approves Reproductive Justice Fund

The City Council approved the Reproductive Justice Fund on Thursday after over a year of debate.

The half million dollar fund will be used to counter the impact of the Texas abortion ban but will not support paying for women to travel out of state for abortion care.

The fund will be spent mainly on reproductive health public education, contraceptive access and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he would support an additional fund that would pay for out of state abortion travel.

The fund will be split between several San Antonio nonprofits, including Empower House SA and the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.

City declares overdoses a public health crisis

The resolution has been in the works since June 2023, and it was introduced by Councilmember Teri Castillo.

During the meeting, Castillo shared her own personal experience of losing someone close to her to an overdose: “This resolution recognizes overdoses, overdose deaths as preventable tragedies that impact all of us. And I would be remiss if I didn't share that throughout this process of the CCR moving through the process, I lost a family friend. We called him Chano. Chano Mejia, unfortunately, lost his life through an overdose. So this is extremely personal and near and dear not just me but so many residents throughout the City of San Antonio.”

The city will partner with Bexar County, community organizations, healthcare providers and public safety agencies to respond to crises and create a healthier, safer, and more equitable community.

Grey Forest wins fight in larger battle over water supply

The City of Grey Forest in northwest Bexar County has been granted standing by the state to contest a wastewater permit for a controversial housing project.

Initially, The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance were granted standing in the case, but not the city of Grey Forest. The State Office of Administrative Hearings reconsidered and approved the city’s standing.

Paul Garro, the mayor of Grey Forest, said that “We can continue in a concerted effort to send this message and try to perhaps set a standard across Texas about how we should safeguard and preserve one of the most cherished resources we have, which is our water supply.”

Lennar Homes wants to build 2,900 homes on about 1,100 acres north of Grey Forest and dump an average of 1 million gallons a day of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality contested hearing will begin in February.

AAA Texas estimates millions of people will travel for holidays

AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster said more than 100,000 people will travel by bus and train, and more than 300,000 more will travel by air. But most are hitting the open road.

"We look at those who are traveling 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, and out of that 5.7 million Texans will be traveling in total," he said. "[More than five million] people will travel by car, so about 90% of those traveling for Thanksgiving here in Texas will do so by car. And that is the highest number AAA has ever forecasted for Thanksgiving."

Gas prices at the pump in Texas for Thanksgiving are expected to be a few pennies a gallon less than last year. "The national average is $3.06. Here in Texas the average is $2.68. And a year ago, it was $2.77 on this day." Armbruster said.

San Antonio, Austin, and the Hill Country are top destinations for Texans this Thanksgiving along with Dallas and Houston, AAA reported.

Raul Jimenez dinner preparations begin this weekend

Food preparation begins Sunday for the 45th Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner. The annual tradition started in 1979, serving around 200 seniors. It's since grown to a massive event open to all that feeds up to 25,000 people.

Patricia Jimenez, the executive director of the event and daughter of its late founder, Raul Jimenez, explained that “We have people from all walks of life that join us. Homeless individuals, veterans, families, anybody that wants to spend time at a community table that’s alone and might not have anywhere to go. We want to make sure that everybody joins us.”

The event is Thanksgiving Day at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and will include live music and entertainment. Doors open at 9 a.m. Food is served from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

VIA offers free rides to residents who wish to attend the Jimenez Dinner. Just inform the driver of your destination. Registered VIAtrans clients will be dropped off and picked up at the convention center.