Veterans Day ceremonies today; Wells Fargo settles lawsuit; Michelin unveils new Texas guide

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 89 and a low of 57. Another weak cold front later this week will push highs into the high 70s for a few days.

The tropics: There is no significant tropical activity in the Gulf or Caribbean regions. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Veterans Day cemetery ceremonies today

City Hall and most municipal offices are closed today in observance of Veteran's Day. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. City parks and trails will be open.

Downtown parking visitors can enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday. All library locations, Metro Health Clinics, and most senior centers will be closed.

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will host a Veterans Day Ceremony today at 9 a.m.

The San Antonio National Cemetery's Veterans Day Ceremony is today at 11:30 p.m. The keynote speaker at this event is retired Maj. Gen. Barbara Holcomb, a former chief of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. The ceremony also features an honor guard and the Texas Children's Choir.

Both events are open to the public.

Wells Fargo reaches settles discrimination lawsuit

Wells Fargo has reached a settlement with 17 Latino workers who said the bank discriminated against Spanish-speaking customers.

The workers were part of Wells Fargo’s bilingual team in the San Antonio customer service center. The plaintiffs said that the bank forced them to offer predatory lending options to Spanish-speaking customers.

They also claimed they were told to steer Spanish-speaking customers away from home equity lines of credit that had no associated closing costs and into refinancing options.

The undisclosed settlement was reached in mid-October.

SAT will see new food and shopping options

The San Antonio Airport will soon welcome new food, beverage, and shopping options across its terminals and in the pre-security area of the airport.

More than 70% of concessions at the San Antonio Airport will be local once the new concessions are introduced.

They will include Chef Johnny’s Horseshoe Tequila Bar, Southerleigh, and Feliz Modern.

The San Antonio City Council will vote to approve the new concessions packages later this month.

Camille Phillips / TPR UTSA canceled classes Friday for a Day of Reflection after the death of a doctoral students. Mental health resources will also be available at the Sombrilla daily from November 11-15.

UTSA offers daily mental health services at Sombrilla this week

A student recently died likely from suicide on the campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Kirk Dougher, associate vice chancellor of student health and well-being at Washington University in St. Louis, said a college can make a huge difference on student well-being on how it responds to these tragedies.

When a college loses a student to suicide, he said the most important thing is to create space for people to support each other.

A UTSA doctoral student died on Wednesday of a likely suicide. UTSA canceled class on Friday and encouraged students to come to campus for a Day of Reflection and support.

The university will also be offering daily mental health services at the Sombrilla on the main campus the week of November 11th.

TAMU drops LGBTQ Studies program

The program was one of 52 that the university’s regents called “low producing.”

The LGBTQ+ minor was cut after several right-wing lawmakers and websites complained that the school was promoting “liberal indoctrination.”

Faculty members showed up at the board meeting in protest and complained they were left out of the decision making process. They accused the regents of using inaccurate and faulty data to make the decision.

Board members denied that the elimination of the program was politically motivated, and they defended the decision as a cost-saving move.

U.S. and Mexico update old water treaty

Officials celebrated the signing of the amendment, which could bring some relief to South Texas farmers who have been experiencing a severe drought.

The International Water and Boundary Commission said Saturday that the agreement gives Mexico more options to meet its water deliveries to the U.S.

Mexico is required to send 1.75 million acre-feet of water from the Rio Grande to the U.S. over a five year cycle, but it has not fully delivered recently due to the drought.

Officials said the new agreement will provide greater reliability and predictability for all water users in the region and will improve water quality.

Michelin Star Guide unveils the new Texas edition of its restaurant guidebook

The eyes of Texas foodies will be upon Houston tonight for the establishment of a major cultural standpoint. It’s a prestigious night for Texas as the Michelin Star Guide premieres its Texas edition.

CultureMap editor Eric Sandler said an entire guide dedicated to Texas culinary arts in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area will have a profound effect on the fine dining industry in Texas.

“It’s a very prestigious thing for a chef or a cook to work in a Michelin starred restaurant," he explained "The opportunity to earn a Michelin Star will draw more talented people in Texas who want to work here. So, just from that, the quality of our restaurants because more talented people will be cooking here.”

The gala in Houston is sold out but fans can watch live on YouTube at 6 p.m.

Houston Public Media's Tom Perumean contributed to this report.