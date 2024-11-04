Busy Election Day tomorrow; Constables watch for overweight trucks; San Antonio OKs 2025 legislative plan

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 86 and a low of 73. There is a strong chance of storms today as a cold front moves through the region this afternoon or evening.

The tropics: The National Hurricane Center expects Tropical Depression 18, currently south of Jamaica, to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime today as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico. It may then grow into a hurricane by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The NHC forecasts the system to weaken again before making landfall in Louisiana or East Texas by this weekend. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Screengrab / National Hurricane Center

Forget to fall back? If everything feels a little off today, it may be because you forgot to set all your clocks back one hour. Daylight Saving Time ended on Sunday at 2 a.m. The San Antonio Fire Department says this is also a good time of year to ensure that all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Most of the U.S. will spring forward again on March 9.

Tomorrow will be a busy Election Day

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen expects a busy election day tomorrow. She said the Elections Department expects 275,000 votes to be cast on Election Day -- more than three times the 2020 number.

She added on Saturday that 605,000 people in Bexar County voted early or by mail -- less than the 690,000 votes cast early in 2020. Across Texas, more than 8.9 million voters -- about 48% -- have cast a ballot so far.

Voters can ride free on Tuesday when they present a valid voter registration card to the operator of regular bus service, VIA Link, or VIAtrans paratransit service. Also, Uber will also offer 50% off rides to polls. The Uber App will have a “Go Vote” button on the home screen.

Also, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson informed the Justice Department that federal inspectors will not be allowed where ballots are counted or inside any polling places.

When the U.S. Supreme Court gutted portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Justice Department was forced to ask for permission to monitor polling places.

Nelson said state monitors will be used instead at the eight Texas counties the DOJ requested to monitor.

City Council approves legislative agenda for 2025 session

The San Antonio City Council gave final approval for the city’s Texas legislative agenda on Thursday.

Some of the city’s primary goals for the next state legislative session that begins in January are protecting local ordinances and authority, protecting public ownership of utilities, and pushing for the development of an East-West business corridor on the city’s South Side.

One of the changes from previous briefings about the agenda was the addition that the city will explicitly fight to protect its non-discrimination ordinance.

The city will also push for legislation that could empower municipalities to handle dog bites more effectively by allowing them to fine more and make reports against dangerous dog owners confidential.

County constables watching for overweight trucks

Bexar County commissioners recently voted to move forward with plans to have one constable in each of the four county precincts dedicated to cracking down on overweight trucks.

The constables will have to complete training with the Texas Department of Public Safety before they begin their patrols. But the funding is there for them to start this fiscal year.

The commissioners agreed with concerns from constables that overweight trucks can leave ruts in roads not designed to handle their weight. Overweight trucks are also dangerous to other motorists since it takes them longer to stop.

Fines on overweight trucks range from the hundreds to thousands of dollars.

More pediatric health care coming to the Far West Side

CHRISTUS Children’s added four pediatric providers to its sixth pediatric clinic location in San Antonio on the West Side.

The location is off Westover Hills, and its services include newborn care, routine checkups, illness diagnosis and treatment, as well as school and sports physicals and immunizations.

The new providers include three pediatric doctors and a nurse practitioner.

The location is taking appointments and new patients. Visit CHRISTUSHealth.org for more information.

Work on Alamo's Cenotaph begins in January

The Texas General Land Office reports the cenotaph will not be moved during construction, and all restoration work will remain on-site.

The work on the more than 80-year-old monument will be carried out in strict accordance with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.

All construction work will be overseen by Architexas, the architect of record, along with the Alamo Trust, Inc.

Clark-Guido, an original contractor from the Cenotaph’s construction in 1940, will serve as the project’s main contractor.

Food Bank extends turkey collection drive

The San Antonio Food Bank aims to collect 20,000 turkeys for holiday meals.

People can support the food bank with a donation of a frozen turkey at an H-E-B Plus store during November or with a $15 online donation.

Turkeys will be given to families for the holiday season through direct distributions and in partnership with local food pantries.

The turkey collections are happening at H-E-B Plus stores every Saturday for the rest of the month. For more information or to make an online contribution, visit SAFoodBank.org.