Last day to join 515K early voters; Diwali begins tomorrow; Vapes added to San Antonio smoking ban

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 83 and a low of 69. A cold front next week will bring highs in the 70s.

The tropics: There is no significant tropical activity in the Gulf or Caribbean regions. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Don't forget to fall back: On Saturday night, set all clocks back one hour. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. The San Antonio Fire Department says this is also a good time of year to ensure that all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Most of the U.S. will spring forward again on March 9.

One last day to join 515K early voters in Bexar County

Today is the last day to vote early in the Nov 5 election. The Elections Department reported that 515,207 people have cast their ballot in the county since early voting began last week. The county's 51 polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters expressed a variety of political opinions in interviews with TPR during this early voting period.

Many supporters of Donald Trump said they trust him more than Democrat Kamala Harris on economic matters.

Many women voters continued to raise the restoration of abortion rights as a big reason to back Harris. Lifelong Democrat Dianne Montalvo says she turned out to support candidates who support public schools by opposing vouchers and to stop Trump from returning to the White House.

Straight ticket Democratic voter Ernest Barrientos had high hopes this election turns Texas a different color on election maps. Some polls show some tight races that make that possible, including the Senate race between Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Colin Allred.

Puerto Rican insult at Trump rally still resonates

An ugly joke told at the expense of Puerto Rico at a recent Donald Trump rally continues to resonate among Latino voters, especially Puerto Ricans.

Since that rally, Trump has tried to explain that the joke did not reflect his opinions on Puerto Rico.

Christina Ponsa-Kraus, a professor of legal history at Columbia Law School, explained to TPR's "The Source" that Trump’s history shows otherwise.

“We have seen from Trump and his reaction to Hurricane Maria and his resistance to sending funds to Puerto Rico and that scene with him throwing paper towels at Puerto Ricans as if that were somehow helpful -- and his comments about selling Puerto Rico.”

The backlash against the joke could hurt Trump’s chances of winning the key swing state of Pennsylvania. More than 90,000 Puerto Ricans live in Philadelphia and could express their outrage at the ballot box.

Vapes added to San Antonio smoking ban policy

The San Antonio City Council voted on Thursday to add e-cigarettes, often referred to as vapes, to its definition of smoking.

That means vapes will now be banned in all city-designated smoke-free areas.

District 9 Councilmember John Courage says the non-smoking ordinance update is the first of several steps the council should take to reign in vaping use.

Non-smoking areas include any space within 20 feet of outdoor public transit stations, all enclosed public spaces, and stadiums.

Council members and public speakers referenced growing research that points to the negative health effects of e-cigarettes and their use by children as key reasons to add it to the definition of smoking.

Bexar County's civil rights division chief resigns

The Bexar County District Attorney's Civil Rights Division director announced his resignation on Thursday. Assistant DA Jeffery Mulliner will step down on Nov. 14.

He was appointed director of the division earlier this year. The unit handles officer-involved shootings, custodial deaths, and allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement.

The DA's office said it will immediately begin conducting a search for Mulliner's replacement.

It added that it will work to avoid any disruption or delay of cases pending in his division.

Walking pneumonia now in San Antonio

Spikes in walking pneumonia have been reported nationally. Experts say the wave has also hit San Antonio.

Dr. Tess Barton, an associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio, said atypical pneumonia or walking pneumonia is a mild case of the illness, and sometimes can look like a common cold at first.

“One of the best ways that we can prevent outbreaks of viral or of respiratory infections, whether it's a virus or mycoplasma," she explained, "is by having the person who is sick staying home and not going to school or going to work and spreading it around to everybody else.”

Barton said an outbreak of mycoplasma pneumonia happens every few years, and this year there is a high trend of low immunity and more risk of being sick. The bacteria is transmitted through coughing and contact with others. People should stay home if they're sick.

Diwali begins tomorrow

The celebration this weekend celebrates the victory of good over evil and the emergence of light over darkness. One of the major attractions at the festival along with music and culture is the food of India.

“Representative of both the northern and the southern part of India," explained Pallavi Nemani with Anuja SA, organizers of the festival. "We also have fusion offerings blending the traditions and flavors of Texas with Indian flavors.”

Diwali begins at the Arneson River Theater, then Hemisfair Park and Civic Park downtown. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until midnight.

Dogtober sees 176 adoptions

Almost 200 dogs and cats now have new families thanks to this past weekend’s Dogtober Fall Festival hosted by San Antonio's Animal Care Services.

The festival set an ACS departmental record with 176 adoptions in a single event.

For weeks prior to the festival, shelter staff and volunteers finalized preparations including constructing agility and entertainment areas, creating pet meet and greet spots complete with selfie stations, as well as erecting colorful signage throughout the shelter.