Texas loses native son Kris Kristofferson; Rep. Casar brings the Bern to San Antonio; Alamo begins museum work this week

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

The tropics: There are multiple systems over the Atlantic Ocean, but they pose no threat to the United States. However, there is growing collection of storms in the Caribbean, and the National Hurricane Center predicts that it may strengthen and move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Election 2024: In Texas, early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21. If you’re one of the thousands of people who’ve recently moved to the state, make sure to register by Oct. 7. Learn more here.

Federal judge: Parts of SBI voter law unconstitutional

A federal judge ruled that parts of the Texas voter security law SB1 are unconstitutional, and the state can no longer investigate voter assistance efforts as a criminal act.

In a 78-page ruling, Judge Xavier Rodriguez found that a key part of the 2021 omnibus voter legislation is vague, overly broad, violates freedom of speech and there is no actual problem of illegal vote harvesting.

Under the ruling, the Texas attorney general’s office can no longer conduct investigations related to that. Recently the AG’s office conducted a series of raids on the homes of voting rights activists and a Democratic candidate for the Texas House.

The lawsuit brought by multiple Texas voting rights organizations asked for relief from multiple parts of SB1. But Saturday’s ruling only concerned the state’s attempt to block assistance with absentee ballots.

In a statement, the League of United Latin American Citizens praised the ruling and said the state was trying to intimidate Latino organizers and voters.

San Antonio spreads Cool Pavement program

The City of San Antonio has expanded its Cool Pavement program. The pavement is specially designed to reduce surface temperatures in the hottest parts of the city.

The city installed the new pavement on Wingate Avenue on the city’s West Side.

The water-based asphalt treatment the city is adding reflects more sunlight and absorbs less heat.

The city’s Cool Pavement program is part of its larger Urban Heat Island initiative to reduce high temperatures across San Antonio.

Casar bringing the Bern to San Antonio

Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator and former presidential candidate, will join Democratic Congressman Greg Casar at a rally in San Antonio tonight.

The two are expected to promote a progressive agenda ahead of the Nov. 5 election during the 7 p.m. rally at Paper Tiger on North St. Mary's.

During a voter rally last week at San Antonio College, Casar urged voters to elect Kamala Harris for president and flip the House back to Democrats. He told them that would lead to legislation sent to Harris for permanent abortion rights for women and more.

The incumbent Casar faces Republican challenger Steven Wright for the District 35 seat, which runs from the centers of San Antonio and Austin and up the I-35 corridor.

Work on Alamo's new museum begins on Tuesday

The Alamo will break ground on a new Visitor Center and Museum on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The museum and center are part of the half-billion dollar makeover of Alamo Plaza that is intended to make a visit to the mission-fortress a more educational and bigger overall experience for visitors.

The museum will tell the broader story of the Alamo and not just concentrate on the 1836 Battle that led to Texas independence from Mexico.

It will include eight galleries and a 4D theater to help tell the stories of the peoples and events before and after the battle.

It is expected to open in 2027 for the 1.5 million annual visitors from all over the world.

Medal of Honor recipients tour San Antonio this week

Medal of Honor recipients aboard the "Flagship Valor" flight arrived in San Antonio Sunday for this week's 2024 Congressional Medal of Honor Society convention.

Attendees will visit with educators and students at several area schools during the week.

They'll also attend a gala and a charreada.

This will be the first time that San Antonio will host the convention.

Texas loses Brownsville son, singer Kris Kristofferson

Native Texan Kris Kristofferson died Saturday at age 88.

The singer, songwriter, and actor was born in Brownsville in 1936. He was an Oxford scholar, an athlete, a Golden Gloves boxer, and an Army Ranger officer who flew helicopters.

Kristofferson gave up a teaching position at West Point to pursue music.

He was active in social justice issues, including the United Farm Workers movement.

A young Latina cared for Kristofferson as an infant in Brownsville. He called Juanita Cantu "Mom" and retained a close relationship with her until her death in 2018.