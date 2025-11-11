Inside the world’s shadow economy

Nearly one-third of the global economy operates beyond the reach of law and regulation.

It’s a vast underground marketplace known as the hidden third. This shadow economy includes everything from drug and human trafficking to counterfeit goods, illegal gambling, and untaxed labor. While often associated with organized crime, it also encompasses informal work that sustains millions of people shut out of formal systems.

According to the International Monetary Fund, underground economies may represent more than $10 trillion worldwide. In the United States, researchers estimate that up to 12% of GDP circulates through off-the-books transactions, including unreported cash work, online scams, and black-market pharmaceuticals.

These activities blur the line between survival and exploitation, with participants ranging from traffickers and hackers to low-wage workers paid under the table.

The hidden third thrives on inequality, corruption, and weak enforcement. It also reveals uncomfortable truths: that global demand for cheap goods, drugs, and services sustains these networks. Investigative journalists like Mariana van Zeller, host of “The Hidden Third” podcast, explore how such illicit economies function.

Emmy and Peabody Award–winning journalist van Zeller has built her career by venturing into places few reporters dare to go, inside the black markets, cartels, and criminal networks that operate beneath the surface of everyday life. Known for her National Geographic hit “Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller” now in its fifth season.

“The Hidden Third” is van Zeller’s bold new weekly video podcast exploring the underground economies that make up nearly one-third of the global economy. The show blends investigative grit with deeply human storytelling. Each episode features conversations with people who live, work, or fight within the shadows: from hustlers and smugglers to FBI agents and survivors seeking redemption.

In the debut episodes, van Zeller speaks with Fabian Alomar, a former professional skateboarder whose life took a dark turn inside California’s prison system, and Kurt McKenzie, a former FBI agent who recounts the harrowing “Operation Oxy Alley” pill-mill bust — and the high-speed chase that followed her reporting.

The following week, van Zeller’s guest Michael Santos, sentenced at 23 to 45 years for cocaine trafficking, shares his transformation from inmate to criminal justice reformer. In late October, Mathew Bowyer, an alleged bookie linked to the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal, broke his silence just days before reporting to prison.

The podcast’s themes resonate deeply. Texas faces ongoing challenges with drug trafficking, illegal gambling, and prison reform — all subjects van Zeller confronts head-on. Her work not only exposes the machinery of these underground worlds but also seeks to understand the people inside them, balancing danger with empathy.

“The goal,” van Zeller says, “is not to glorify or condemn, but to understand.” That sense of compassion under pressure defines her journalism — and has earned her multiple Emmys, a Peabody, and a duPont Award.

“The Hidden Third” invites listeners to question the boundaries between legality and survival — and to see how these hidden systems shape economies, politics, and communities close to home.

Episodes are available on major podcast platforms and at thehiddenthird.com.

Guest:

Mariana van Zeller is the host of “The Hidden Third” podcast. She is a Portuguese-American journalist and correspondent for National Geographic Channel. She was the chief correspondent for Fusion and is a former correspondent for the Vanguard documentary series on the former Current TV. She's a recipient of the Peabody Award.

