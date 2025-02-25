El Paso: America's crossroads city

El Paso is the 22nd most populous city in the U.S., the most populous city in West Texas, and the sixth-most populous city in Texas. But it also stands as one of the most historically significant cities in North America, a place where cultures, economies, and migrations have intersected for centuries.

Long before the arrival of Europeans, the region was a vital meeting point for Indigenous civilizations, including the Jornada Mogollon and later the Apache and Comanche peoples. The Rio Grande’s life-giving waters made the area an essential trade and migration route, a function it continues to serve today. El Paso’s deep history makes it an ideal lens through which to reframe the larger American narrative—one of conquest, movement, resilience, and reinvention.

It was here, in 1598, that the Spanish explorer Juan de Oñate led the first European colonization expedition north of the Rio Grande, marking the true beginning of the European conquest of what is now the United States. This event, celebrated for centuries as the first “Thanksgiving” in North America, also symbolized the violent upheaval of Indigenous civilizations and the imposition of colonial rule. El Paso’s history as a Spanish outpost set the stage for centuries of shifting power, from Spain to Mexico and, ultimately, to the United States in 1848 following the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

By the 19th century, El Paso became a focal point of U.S. expansionism, aligning with the ideology of Manifest Destiny—the belief that the United States was destined to stretch from coast to coast. As the railroad reached El Paso in the 1880s, it further solidified its role as a trade and migration hub, linking the economies of the U.S. Southwest, Mexico, and beyond. This role continued into the 20th and 21st centuries, as El Paso became a critical point for immigration, labor movements, and cross-border commerce.

A fresh examination of El Paso reframes it as more than just a border town—it is the framework city of the American story. It embodies the full arc of American history: Indigenous presence, European conquest, westward expansion, economic transformation, and the enduring reality of immigration. It is where narratives of power, resistance, and reinvention have played out for centuries. Understanding El Paso’s past and present forces us to reconsider how we define American identity—not as a singular story of European settlement but as an ongoing, complex confluence of peoples, cultures, and histories.

Richard Parker’s new book, The Crossing, is a revelatory new history of El Paso that recasts the city as the unacknowledged cradle of American history, where cultures have encountered each other for centuries and forged a thriving multi-ethnic community far ahead of the rest of the nation. As award-winning El Paso native and journalist Richard Parker shares, the city holds not only the framework of our American story, but also a model for a more diverse and flourishing country.

Guest:

Richard Parker is an award-winning journalist and author who writes about the American Southwest for the New York Times and other publications. In 2020 his commentary in the New York Times on the El Paso massacre was honored by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. In 2019 NBC News named him to “#NBCLatino20,” its list of the most influential Latinos in America. Parker’s first book, Lone Star Nation: How Texas Will Transform America, took a fresh look at the history of the Lone Star State to reconsider its present and future. Raised in El Paso, the son of an American father and a Mexican mother, he lives in Texas.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.