Is Texas' funded "Alternatives to Abortion" program working?

With abortion now largely illegal in Texas the state is spending millions of dollars to support its so called “Alternatives to Adoption” program.

Leading Republicans including Gov. Greg Abbott have touted the Alternatives to Abortion program as providing valuable counseling and mentoring to mothers in need.

Critics say the program is wasting taxpayer money with very little oversight or evidence that it actually deters women from having abortions or helps them access long-term assistance such as Medicaid and food stamps. Instead, the critics charge, the program misleads young women by painting a rosy picture of “open adoptions” and playing down the very real negatives of the process where the birth mother will likely have no role in the child’s future.

While the Texas legislature is reluctant to increase funding for many public services, including the public school system, there has been a rapid rate of ramped up spending for the Alternatives to Abortion program, which grew with almost every legislative session — first gradually, then dramatically — from $5 million starting in 2005 to $140 million.

The Texas Pregnancy Care Network, one of the state’s biggest recipients of state Alternative to Abortion funding, says it has helped hundreds of thousands of clients with basic necessities such as maternity clothing and baby outfits, food and shelter, in addition to parenting classes and job and career assistance.

However, an investigation from ProPublica and CBS News has uncovered that there appears to be a disproportionate compensation of state dollars for the meager services actually provided, including $14 for the distribution of three donated disposable diapers and similarly receiving $14 for passing out a single pamphlet.

These activities add up. The nonprofit Texas Pregnancy Care Network received more than $37 million from the state in 2021 fiscal year, according to a report from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

In response to news reports of waste and abuse of the Alternative to Abortion funding in 2023, the legislature ordered the commission to set up a system to measure the performance and impact of the program.

However, Health and Human Services says it’s “working to implement the provisions of the law.”

Guest:

Cassandra Jaramillo is a reporter with ProPublica.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

