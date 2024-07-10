Did the Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling change America?

The Supreme Court decision on former president Donald Trump’s claims of presidential immunity has been seen by many as one of the most consequential rulings in the history of the high court.

The justices decided 6-3 along ideological lines that presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for “official acts,” while adding that they may still be prosecuted for unofficial acts. The ruling did not offer a clear line between the two, and the justices may have to settle further disputes about that — including in Trump’s four criminal cases.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor provided an unsparing dissent and said the Supreme Court has now allowed a president to become a “king above the law.”

She called the decision “utterly indefensible.” “The court effectively creates a law-free zone around the president, upsetting the status quo that has existed since the founding,” she wrote. She was joined by liberal justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who wrote another dissent referring to the ruling’s consequences as a “five alarm fire.”

Chief Justice John Roberts accused the liberal justices of fearmongering. He found that presidents aren’t above the law but must be entitled to presumptive immunity to allow them to forcefully exercise the office’s far-reaching powers and avoid a vicious cycle of politically motivated prosecutions.

One question that many have about this decision is whether this ruling is based on Constitutional law or partisan politics.

Keith E. Whittington, is a professor of politics at Princeton University. He is the author of Political Foundations of Judicial Supremacy: The Presidency, the Supreme Court, and Constitutional Leadership in U.S. History,

