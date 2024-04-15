Councilman Pelaez on SA Reproductive Justice Fund

For residents of San Antonio who want to legally terminate a pregnancy they must travel out of Texas to a state where there is abortion freedom. But not everyone who can afford to make that trip out of state can afford it.

It appears that a majority of the San Antonio City Council is prepared to approve a fund that would cover the travel costs for women in need who have to make that journey.

San Antonio District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez appears to be in the minority who opposes funding the San Antonio Reproductive Justice Fund for out of state access to abortion freedom.

Pelaez, along with District 9 Councilman John Courage and District 10 Councilman Marc White have expressed their disagreement in funding outs of state abortions.

Pelaez and Courage have both announced they are candidates for the open mayor's seat. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is term-limited and can’t seek reelection. District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda has said she is also planning a run for mayor, but she is a vocal supporter of using city funds for women to access out of state abortion freedom.

Last week the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District staff presented their recommendations for the Reproductive Justice Fund. They advised council to include funding abortion travel along with 16 other needs the fund could help support, ranging from addressing housing insecurity to doula-training scholarships, to home-testing kits for sexually transmitted infections.

The City Council is expected to vote on the recommendations for the Reproductive Justice Fund in the fall.

Guest:

Manny Pelaez is the San Antonio city councilmember for District 8. He has declared that he is running for mayor of San Antonio.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, April 15, 2024.