Questions raised about ICE deporation flights

Everyday ICE Air takes to the not so friendly skies. These are federal government deportation flights that don’t always take their passengers out of the country. The workings of the deportation flights are hidden from view of the public, but they are the result of big contracts with private companies.

Guest: McKenzie Funk is a reporter at ProPublica’s Northwest hub and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

His new report is titled “At Seattle’s Boeing Field, Real-Time Video Offers a Rare Glimpse of America’s Troubled Deportation Flights.”

