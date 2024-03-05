Columnist Cary Clack on race, redemption and hope

Since the mid-1990s Cary Clack has been keeping his keen eye on issues of race, injustice and community as he delivered thought-provoking columns for his San Antonio readers.

Originally from San Antonio, Clack worked with the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta by writing CNN commentaries for Coretta Scott King. Returning to San Antonio, he rectified an absence of diverse voices as a columnist for the San Antonio Express-News. Clack stepped away from the paper to work for San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro and Mayor Ivy Taylor.

More Finish Lines to Cross is a collection of Clack’s best short- and long-form columns since his return to the San Antonio Express-News in 2019. It includes more than eighty pieces about the issues of the day, from Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and the war in Ukraine to the impact of COVID, the death of George Floyd, and the mass shooting of schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas.

Guest:

Cary Clack is a columnist and editorial board member with the San Antonio Express-News, where he was the first Black metro columnist and the first Black member of the editorial board. He has covered local and national news, events, and social issues for three decades. He is the author of the book “Clowns and Rats Scare Me” and “More Finish Lines to Cross: Notes on Race, Redemption, and Hope.”

*This interview was recorded on March 5, 2024.