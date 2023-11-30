Nelson Wolff and how to succeed in Bexar County politics

Nelson William Wolff was born October 27, 1940 on San Antonio’s south side and grew up to be a local businessman and politician. As a Democrat he was elected a state representative (1971 to 1973), state senator (1973 to 1975), mayor of San Antonio (1991 to 1995) and then Bexar County judge where he served from 2001 until his retirement on December 31, 2022.

Anyone who racks up over 50 years in local politics and pushing public policy is going to have learned some tough lessons about how to get things done.

What’s unique about Wolff’s experience is he’s written much of it down into a growing set of books. The latest is 95 Power Principles: Strategies for Effective Leadership in Local Government.

Guest:

Nelson Wolff is a former Bexar County Judge. He is the author of 95 Power Principles: Strategies for Effective Leadership in Local Government.

This interview was recorded on Thursday, November 30 2023.