Sen. McConnell's impact on the courts and the American divide

Senator Mitch McConnell is a complex and controversial figure in American politics. He is a powerful force in Washington D.C. The Republican has been criticized for his partisan obstructionism. He has been accused of blocking legislation that would benefit the American people, such as bills to expand access to healthcare and raise the minimum wage. He has taken heat for his unwavering support for Donald Trump, even in the face of controversy. The senior senator from Kentucky has deep ties to right-wing special interests. He has been accused of putting the interests of wealthy donors and corporations ahead of the interests of the American people.

McConnell is known for his conservative views and his skill as a political tactician which he has deployed to block gun safety legislation, expansion of health care and maintain tax cuts for the wealthy. But perhaps more importantly he has pushed through radical right judicial nominees including on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the past McConnell has been able to hold together a Republican coalition in the Senate but recently he’s been seen as ineffective in keeping the growing number of rogue GOP lawmakers in check. For example McConnell is known as a supporter for the military. He has been a strong backer of the Department of Defense and has repeatedly voted for increased military spending. However, McConnell has been unable to break Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s holds on high ranking military appointments.

Tuberville's holds have prevented the Senate from confirming hundreds of military nominees, including generals and admirals. This has created a backlog of nominations and has raised concerns about military readiness.

Also, there are concerns about the health of McConnell which arose in 2023 after he experienced two public episodes in which he appeared to freeze up. The first incident occurred in July 2023, when McConnell froze up during a press conference in Kentucky. He was unable to respond to a question from a reporter for several seconds before finally saying that he needed a moment. The second incident occurred in September 2023, when McConnell froze up again during a lunch with reporters. He was unable to answer any questions for several minutes.

McConnell's staff has released medical notes from the Capitol physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, stating that the senator is not showing signs of suffering seizure disorders, stroke, or Parkinson's disease. However, Dr. Monahan's statement did not explain what caused McConnell's episodes.

Some medical experts have speculated that McConnell's episodes may have been caused by a concussion he suffered in March 2023 after falling at a private dinner event. Others have suggested that McConnell's episodes may be a sign of a more serious medical condition, such as dementia or a neurological disorder.

McConnell has said that he is "completely recovered" from his episodes and that he is "back on the job." However, some people remain concerned about his health and whether he is able to continue serving as the Senate Minority Leader.

Premiering Oct. 31 on PBS and online,McConnell, the GOP & the Court shows the path to power of an unlikely political leader who has dramatically reshaped the Supreme Court — and whose consequential decisions helped usher in an era of deep polarization in both the country and the Republican party.

"McConnell, the GOP & the Court" is the newest film from FRONTLINE’s award-winning political team, Michael Kirk, Mike Wiser and Vanessa Fica. At its heart, the documentary is a dramatic, decades-long story of McConnell’s rise to power, and the costs of attaining and keeping it. That story is told through a powerful video archive and incisive interviews that delve into McConnell’s defining early struggle against childhood polio, his political method, and the roots of his quest for power.

Guest:

Michael Kirk is a documentary filmmaker who has produced more than 200 national television programs. A former Nieman Fellow in Journalism at Harvard University, Kirk was the original senior producer of FRONTLINE, PBS’ flagship long-form documentary series, from its inception in 1983 until the fall of 1987, when he created his own production company, the Kirk Documentary Group.

The winner of every major award in broadcast journalism, including four Peabody Awards, four duPont-Columbia Awards, two George Polk Awards, 16 Emmy Awards, and 12 Writers Guild of America Awards, Kirk has produced, directed and written more than 100 hours of FRONTLINE — including multiple installments of “The Choice,” the acclaimed election-year series profiling the two major-party presidential candidates.

