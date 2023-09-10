Commissioner Tommy Calvert and the Bexar County budget

How should the Bexar County Commissioners Court slice up the proposed three-billion-dollar budget pie for area roads, drainage and other improvements?

There are four precincts – each represented by its own commissioner. There is a lot of need all over the county – from high growth area with lots of development, to areas that have long been overlooked and are overdue for infrastructure investments.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert says his area is being short-changed and he’s threatening to sue the county to change that.

Precinct 4 includes much of downtown and then spreads out to the east of Bexar County.

Commissioner Calvert joins us to take your calls and answer your questions.

Guest:

Tommy Calvert is the Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 4.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, September 11, 2023.