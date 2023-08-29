What's next in the impeachment of Ken Paxton?

In a week from today the senate trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will get under way.

Paxton has already been impeached by the Texas House, becoming the state's first statewide official to be impeached since 1917.

Now he is looking at permanent removal from office and a lifetime ban for running for future office.

The proceedings were sparked by claims from former employees in Paxton's office that he was misusing his power to aid a friend and donor. The impeachment also underlines the conflict between Paxton and a number of other Republicans, many of whom voted in the state House for his impeachment.

Paxton has called the proceedings "unjust" and a partisan "sham," labeling the state House Speaker Dade Phelan a traitor. He says there is no evidence.

But thousands of pages of evidence have been released.

Paxton was suspended while serving his third term as Texas attorney general, the state's top law enforcement officer.

If Paxton is found guilty in the Senate impeachment trial, Governor Greg Abbott will appoint his replacement.

Like Paxton Nate Paul has denied all allegations of wrongdoings.

Guest:

Lise Olsen is the senior reporter and editor for the Texas Observer.

Scott Braddock is the editor of the Quorum Report and

is host of the state's number one politics podcast, the Texas Take, a joint project with the Houston Chronicle.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.