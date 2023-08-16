New Texas law targets drag shows

On September 1, a new law goes into effect in Texas that will ban drag shows in the presence of a minor. The law was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott during Pride month.

The law doesn't completely ban drag, but it does target performances that are "sexually oriented" in the presence of children.

The law also criminalizes performers who put on sexually explicit shows in front of children, as well as any businesses that host them.

State officials backing Senate Bill 12 have said they want to protect children from seeing sexually explicit performances. But new legal challenges say the law is so broad and vague that it criminalizes constitutionally protected expression and free speech.

What impact will this new law have on San Antonio’s drag community?

How will San Antonio see the curtain drop on one long standing drag performance venue?

Guests:

Dustin Rynders is the Director of the Criminal Injustice Program at Texas Civil Rights Project.

Richard Montez is co-owner of 360 Queen Entertainment.

David Joseph Gamez is co-owner of 360 Queen Entertainment.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, August 16.

