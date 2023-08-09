Author exposes the dark side of the justice system in memoir

*This interview was recorded on July 19, 2022.

Author and journalist Keri Blakinger uncovers the dark secrets behind correctional facilities and the broken system in her memoir, "Corrections in Ink."

Blakinger revisits her past as a former figure skater, the abrupt end to her dreams and her fall down a destructive path.

Her inspiration for the memoir came from one of the people she met on her second night in jail. She was sentenced for heroin charges and was in prison for nearly two years. Blakinger was encouraged to journal everything she witnessed in jail.

Her time in jail proved to be sobering. She forged her path as a reporter who exposes the treatment of those in the prison system.

Guest: Keri Blakinger, Texas based reporter covering criminal justice and injustice for The Marshall Project and author of "Corrections in Ink"

