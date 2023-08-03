Trump indictment #3

Donald Trump is expected to appear in court today in Washington D.C. for his arraignment relating to his third indictment.

Trump’s new federal indictment was announced on Tuesday and stems from his involvement in the January 6 insurrection and attempt to prevent Joe Biden from his presidential swearing-in after he won the 2020 election.

Trump's latest indictment follows an indictment by a New York City grand jury in March over money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid, in order to stop Daniels from going public about what she claimed was an affair with Trump—which he denies.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing related to the 2020 election. He claims these indictments are the result of a political effort to interfere with the 2024 election by targeting the GOP front-runner.

Trump’s growing legal troubles do not prevent him from running for president. Even a conviction and incarceration would not disqualify him from being on the ballot.

Read the full text of the indictment.

Guests:

Sean Morales-Doyle is the director of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights Program.

David Pepper is a lawyer, writer, political activist, former elected official, and adjunct professor, and served as the Chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party between 2015 and 2021. Pepper is the author of Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from Behind the Lines and Saving Democracy: A User's Manual for Every American. He also writes fiction, including “The People's House,” a political thriller. The book centers on a Russian scheme to help elect Republican candidates.

