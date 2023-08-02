Who is "Just Stop Oil" and what do they want?

What would you do if you knew that the planet is being wrecked for human civilization and that something could be done to save it? Would you act? Would you stand in traffic and demand action to save the planet? Would you vandalize great works of art in hope that this would bring attention to the crisis?

It does seem like there is an astonishing amount of casual behavior about the climate crisis that has already created the hottest summer in recorded history.

Can you blame anyone for acting like this is an emergency or their belief that drastic action needs to be applied now to save the planet?

That’s what Just Stop Oil is doing. It is a British environmental activist group that was founded in February 2022. The group's goal is to get the British government to commit to ending new fossil fuel licensing and production. The group uses civil resistance, direct action, vandalism, and traffic obstruction to achieve its goals.

Just Stop Oil first came to attention in March 2022 after a series of protests, including pitch invasions at several Premier League football grounds. The group also protested at English oil terminals in April 2022.

There is this question: “Why is Just Stop Oil doing these disruptions?" But the best question might be: “Why aren’t more people also doing civil acts of disobedience?” The fate of the planet is at stake.

Guest: James Harvey is with Just Stop Oil.

