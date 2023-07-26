How white grievance drives violence in America

Politically motivated racial violence in America today is a serious problem that's growing. According to a 2022 report by the Anti-Defamation League, there were 7,400 hate crimes reported in the United States in 2021, a 12% increase from the previous year. Of these hate crimes, 59% were motivated by race or ethnicity.

The report also found that there was a significant increase in the number of hate crimes targeting Black people, with a 33% increase from 2020. This increase is likely due to a number of factors, including the Black Lives Matter movement and the election of Joe Biden as president.

In addition to hate crimes, there have also been a number of high-profile cases of politically motivated racial violence in recent years. For example, in 2017, a white supremacist gunman, Dylann Roof, killed 26 people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. And in 2020, a white man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring dozens of others.

On August 3, 2019, a terrorist mass shooting occurred at a Walmart in El Paso. The gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius, killed 23 people and injured 22 others. The shooter had written a manifesto echoing the language of right-wing leaders like Donald Trump. Crusius said America was being invaded at the southern border and he was going to El Paso to kill Mexicans. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime.

Crusius and Roof are the products of an “American whitelash” according to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery. His book American Whitelash, A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress, examines the rise of white supremacy and violence in the United States in the wake of Barack Obama's election as president. Lowery argues that Obama's election triggered a white backlash, as many white Americans felt threatened by the prospect of a Black president. This backlash manifested itself in a number of ways, including an increase in hate crimes, the growth of white supremacist groups, and the election of Donald Trump.

Lowery traces the history of white backlash in the United States, arguing that it is a cyclical phenomenon that has been repeated throughout American history. He shows how white backlash has been used to justify violence against Black people, immigrants, and other marginalized groups. Lowery also examines the ways in which white backlash has been used to shape American politics, from the Jim Crow era to the present day.

American Whitelash is a timely and important book that provides a much-needed understanding of the forces that are driving white supremacy and violence in the United States today. Lowery's book is a call to action, urging Americans to confront the legacy of white supremacy and to work to build a more just and equitable society.

Guest: Wesley Lowery is a journalist and the author of American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress, and They Can't Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America's Racial Justice Movement.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, July 26.

