Maria Hinojosa covers Uvalde one year after the massacre

It’s been one year since the school shooting in Uvalde that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Seventeen others were injured but survived.

After 12 months, many questions remain about that day, and it doesn’t seem like the answers will be coming soon.

Journalist Maria Hinojosa of Latino USA/Futuro Media, The Texas Tribune and PBS’s Frontline examined the aftermath of the shooting and expose why the leadership of Texas, including Governor Greg Abbott, have refused to address the concerns of the families of Uvalde and take action to prevent more mass shootings in Texas.

The documentary follows Hinojosa as she reports on the story of how some grieving families have become activists and are calling to raise the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons in Texas from 18 to 21.

The report also uses the Tribune’s original reporting on what happened inside the school during the 70-minute delay during the botched response by law enforcement and school officials.

Hinojosa also puts the story of Uvalde, a Latino majority community, into context with the story of a 1970 student walkout there over the systemic disrespect and civil rights violations of the school administration and teachers against the Mexican American students. Today those walkout activists are teaching and inspiring the young survivors of Uvalde about how to raise their voices and call for change.

The documentary shows the Uvalde families as they traveled back and forth to Austin during the state legislative session. They protested, lobbied and testified for gun safety but were countered by gun extremists who demand an absolutist adherence to their radical view of the Second Amendment.

“After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics,” premieres May 30 on PBS stations nationally. It will also be available to stream on pbs.org/frontline and texastribune.org.

Guest:

Maria Hinojosa is the anchor and executive producer of the Peabody Award-winning show Latino USA, distributed by PRX, as well as co-host of In The Thick, Futuro Media’s award-winning political podcast, Hinojosa has informed millions about the changing cultural and political landscape in America and abroad. She is also a contributor to the long-running, award-winning news program CBS Sunday Morning and a frequent guest on MSNBC.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, May 24.

