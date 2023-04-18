Anti-LGBTQ bills moving through TX Legislature

With five weeks remaining in the Texas legislative session, bills that are targeting LGBTQ Texans with discrimination are on a path towards becoming law.

The Texas Senate has already passed all of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s priority bills focused on LGBTQ people, including legislation that would restrict schools’ roles in discussing the existence of LGBTQ people, block transgender kids’ access to gender-affirming care, ban trans college athletes from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity, and defund public libraries that let drag queens read to children.

In the past, the Texas House has been reluctant to pass bills that attack the rights of LGBTQ Texans, but this session appears to be different. With the loud anti-transgender drum beat in the right-wing media and the comparatively quiet coming from the general public opposing the bills, the legislation could be passed and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott who has been vocal in is support for these culture war issues.

