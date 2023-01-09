Frontline documentary investigates Israeli spyware used to target journalists, citizens

TUESDAY on "The Source" — A spyware program titled Pegasus is currently sold to governments around the world. This spyware, when used, targets journalists and innocent citizens. The Israeli firm NSO Group created it, and many journalists have already seen their governments use it against them.

Frontline and Forbidden Films investigate this spyware program in the two-part series “Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus” .

How has this tool already been used? What should someone look out for if they are a potential target for this spyware? What has the United States government done to prevent attacks on American citizens?

Guest: Laurent Richard, founder and executive director of Forbidden Stories — an investigative documentary film nonprofit organization, producer of the joint FRONTLINE and Forbidden Stories investigation " Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus "

