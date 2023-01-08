Poet and historian team up to showcase public art in San Antonio in ‘Arte Del Pueblo’

MONDAY on "The Source" — San Antonio is home to many pieces of public art that have deep and beautiful meanings. The city’s collection includes sculptures, murals, architectural and landscape architectural work.

For many artists and lovers of art, the pieces are their way to express and communicate emotions, thoughts and experiences. Public art can draw the community together and create hope.

In the new book “ Arte Del Pueblo: The Outdoor Public Art of San Antonio ,” authors Frederic Preston and Carmen Tafolla profiled many of the pieces that adorn the Alamo City.

What public art pieces in San Antonio stand out? Why is art so important in the life of a community? How do these art pieces contribute to the story of San Antonio’s history? What is the history of public art in San Antonio?

Guests:



Carmen Tafolla, Ph.D. , author of more than 40 books, inaugural Poet Laureate of San Antonio, Texas State Poet Laureate, former president of the Texas Institute of Letters, and professor emerita of Bicultural Bilingual Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Co-author of "Arte Del Pueblo: The Outdoor Public Art of San Antonio"

author of more than 40 books, inaugural Poet Laureate of San Antonio, Texas State Poet Laureate, former president of the Texas Institute of Letters, and professor emerita of Bicultural Bilingual Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Co-author of "Arte Del Pueblo: The Outdoor Public Art of San Antonio" Frederick R Preston, Ph.D, educator and photographer, former vice president of student affairs at State University of New York Stonybrook. Author of "Historic Doorways of San Antonio." Co-author of "Arte del Pueblo: The Outdoor Public Art of San Antonio"

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, January 9.

