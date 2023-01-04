© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
thesource_Post2.png
The Source

Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd on the vote for Speaker of the House

Published January 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd at a Texas Tribune event in December 2014.
Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune
/
U.S. Rep. Will Hurd at a Texas Tribune event in December 2014.

The 118th Congress convened on Tuesday. Their first task: Elect Speaker of the House. Voting for the speakership usually happens with little to no incident, but in an unprecedented move, the U.S. House of Representatives had voted on the measure several more times by Wednesday afternoon.

Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd joined “The Source” to discuss the speakership role, the vote, and the future of the U.S. House of Representatives leadership.

Guest: Will Hurd, former Republican Congressman

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet@TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, January 4.

The Source
Stay Connected