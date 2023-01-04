Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd on the vote for Speaker of the House

The 118th Congress convened on Tuesday. Their first task: Elect Speaker of the House. Voting for the speakership usually happens with little to no incident, but in an unprecedented move, the U.S. House of Representatives had voted on the measure several more times by Wednesday afternoon.

Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd joined “The Source” to discuss the speakership role, the vote, and the future of the U.S. House of Representatives leadership.

Guest: Will Hurd, former Republican Congressman

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, January 4.

