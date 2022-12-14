Here’s what to know about purchasing an EV in 2023

THURSDAY on "The Source" — In November, over 62,000 electric vehicles were sold in the United States. This was a 5% increase since November of 2021. Experts forecast an increase in EV sales in the next year due to the financial rebate.

Advancements in battery technology have made electric vehicles faster and longer lasting. Improvements to function and design have both contributed to forecasters’ expected influx of EV models on the market in 2023.

Mass EV adoption has still lagged due to a high price point. As part of the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act , some families will qualify for federal rebate money on select EV models, depending on their household income level.

Will 2023 be the year to buy an electric car? How can new EV owners receive the tax credit? Are EVs beneficial for the environment? What does Texas’ charging infrastructure look like? Are there enough charging stations to accommodate mass adoption?

Guests:

Tom "Smitty" Smith, executive director of the Texas Electric Transportation Resources Alliance (TxETRA) and national board member of Plug-In America

