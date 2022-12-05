Potential new vaccine to block synthetic opioids like fentanyl is in trials

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" — Researchers at the University of Houston have developed a vaccine that could potentially block the high of fentanyl.

Tests in lab mice have shown promise of the vaccine’s ability to prevent the synthetic drug from entering the brain. The trial for the vaccine is still only being used in lab mice. Researchers hope to start human trials in the next several months .

According to the CDC, 150 people die every day from fentanyl and synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Drugs may contain deadly levels of fentanyl and there is no difference in how the drug looks, tastes, or smells. There is no way to tell if drugs have fentanyl added unless it is tested using fentanyl test strips .

Could this vaccine end the opioid epidemic? How did the vaccine trial begin? Have the mice experienced any other side effects? How could this discovery change the opioid industry? What are the next steps to take this vaccine to human testing?

Guest: Colin Haile, M.D., Ph.D., research associate professor of Psychology/TIMES, co-director of the Michael C. Gibson Research Program, director of operations of the UH Animal Behavior Core Facility at the University of Houston, and lead author of a recently published study on the efficacy of an anti-fentanyl vaccine

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, December 6.

