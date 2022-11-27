Type 2 diabetics who build trust in their community health workers often can progress to self-care

MONDAY on "The Source" — In a recent study, 32% of Type 2 diabetics who built trust with community health workers were able to achieve long-term self-care.

Patients in the study along with their assigned healthcare worker answered a series of questions to determine their goals. After the questionnaire was completed, a plan was set to achieve those goals. Studies have shown that patients who have adequate self-care practices are able to prevent further complications.

The CDC has estimated that 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, and more than 90% of adults with diabetes often have Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes often is classified by too much glucose in the bloodstream, and high levels of glucose can lead to circulatory, immune and nervous system disorders. There is no current cure for Type 2 diabetes; however, weight loss, diet and exercise often help in the management of the disease.

Were there other findings from the study? How can someone with Type 2 diabetes translate the study to their health? What other methods can someone use to manage their diabetes?

How will the findings from this study be implemented in doctors' offices?

Guests:



Carolina Gonzalez Schlenker , MD, author of the study “Diabetes self-care reached by 32% who built trust with community health workers, study finds”

MD, author of the study “Diabetes self-care reached by 32% who built trust with community health workers, study finds” Carlos Roberto Jaén, MD, Ph.D., professor and chairman of family and community medicine at the Long School of Medicine and with University Health

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, November 28