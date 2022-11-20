City-County commission on domestic violence has made progress, but has it been enough?

MONDAY on "The Source" — Two years into a multi-prong effort to tamp down domestic violence in Bexar County has resulted in measured but incremental progress.

The Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence’s annual report was released in October. Data and details provided by the CCDV note change, but some researchers argue that the data does not overwhelmingly prove that the commission is effective.

The annual report shows that there was a 5% increase in family violence calls. In the same year, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Family Violence Division saw a 20% increase in felony family violence.

In their 2-year progress report , the commission promised their continuing support to solve the problem of domestic violence. Goals for year 3 have also been outlined.

What are the commission’s year three goals? What further context is needed to understand the 2021 annual report? What questions have not been answered in the report? Is there any information we can learn from the statistical report?

Where can someone who is experiencing domestic violence go? Is there a specific age group, race, or gender that experiences more violence than others?

