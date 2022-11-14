Political futures of Mario Bravo, Clayton Perry uncertain

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Two San Antonio City Council representatives are currently facing public criticism and condemnation concerning two separate incidents. For Councilman Bravo and Councilman Perry, their political futures hang in the balance of public scrutiny.

Earlier this month , District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was involved in what appears to be a hit-and-run accident. The San Antonio Police Department released bodycam footage from Officer Patrick Des Rosiers’ interaction with an evasive and foggy Perry. After turning himself in to the police, he was released on a $2,000 bond. On Monday, Perry asked for compassion from his colleagues on city council and requested a sabbatical.

District 1 representative Mario Bravo launched an angry, personal attack against District 7 representative — and former romantic partner — Ana Sandoval in September . The interaction was in response to a vote on how to spend an incoming CPS surplus. After the very public incident, an investigation was conducted by an outside firm into Bravo’s alleged behavior. The investigation concluded with a no-confidence vote against Bravo with Sandoval abstaining.

Some political leaders and constituents alike have called for the resignation of these two men. Neither one has indicated they’ll step down.

How does the removal from committee assignments affect their ability to serve on council? How will the councilmen move forward from these incidents? What ramifications will either of them face? What are the next steps that the City Council will take?

Guests:



Sanford Nowlin, editor and chief of The San Antonio Current

editor and chief of Evita Morin, LMSW, CEO of Rise Recovery

CEO of Joey Palacios, TPR News local government reporter



