The cost of reporting on corrupt politicians in Mexico can lead to missing, murdered journalists

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" —In 2012, yet another Mexican journalist was found dead . The message became clear: No journalist in Mexico is safe.

Regina Martínez , a tough, well-respected journalist, exposed the abuse in Mexican politics in April 2012. Shortly after her article on two corrupt Veracruz politicians, she was found strangled and beaten to death in her bathroom. The police labeled the homicide a crime of passion , but many of Martínez’s colleagues doubted the conclusion of the investigation. In the book “In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press", Katherine Corcoran investigated and uncovered the Mexican government's close ties with organized crime.

What is the true cost of silencing the press? What can be done to safeguard journalism in Mexico? What is the third rail that Mexican journalists cautiously walk? How can the United States see this as a cautionary tale?

Guest: Katherine Corcoran, independent journalist, former bureau chief for the Associated Press in Mexico and Central America, author of " In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press "

